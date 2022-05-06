Friday Cheers cancelled due to severe weather concerns

Update: Friday Cheers has been canceled due to severe weather concerns
Friday Cheers kicks off its new season with Japanese Breakfast, an experimental pop band fronted by Korean American musician and author of “Crying in H Mart” Michelle Zauner. Abby Huston opens. The riverfront concert series “returns to normal” with single tickets and a mix-and-mingle, laid-back vibe. Doors open at 6 p.m.; music starts at 6:30 p.m. Brown’s Island. $10 in advance, $15 at the door; free for children 12 and younger. venturerichmond.com/news/2022-friday-cheers-lineup
Courtesy of Friday Cheers
Japanese Breakfast, fronted by Michelle Zauner, plays May 6.
Friday Cheers kickoff concert scheduled for tonight with Japanese Breakfast and Abby Huston has been canceled due to severe weather concerns.
“We’ve produced hundreds of outdoor events and have hosted hundreds of thousands of patrons, but I don’t believe that we have ever had a more definitive forecast predicting unsafe weather as we have for this evening,” said Lisa Sims, CEO of Venture Richmond which hosts the event. “We have been advised by several meteorologists that severe weather is certain and, frankly, cancelling is our only choice.”
For tonight’s Friday Cheers ticket holders, tickets will automatically be refunded by Tickets-to-Buy for the face value within 14 business days of the cancellation notice.
