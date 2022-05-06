 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday Cheers cancelled due to severe weather concerns

Friday Cheers kickoff concert scheduled for tonight with Japanese Breakfast and Abby Huston has been canceled due to severe weather concerns.

“We’ve produced hundreds of outdoor events and have hosted hundreds of thousands of patrons, but I don’t believe that we have ever had a more definitive forecast predicting unsafe weather as we have for this evening,” said Lisa Sims, CEO of Venture Richmond which hosts the event. “We have been advised by several meteorologists that severe weather is certain and, frankly, cancelling is our only choice.”

For tonight’s Friday Cheers ticket holders, tickets will automatically be refunded by Tickets-to-Buy for the face value within 14 business days of the cancellation notice.

For  more information, visit https://venturerichmond.com/our-events/friday-cheers-2022/.

