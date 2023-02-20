"Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" in concert is headed to the Altria Theater on June 10.

John Jesensky will conduct The Richmond Symphony in performing the film score live while the entire film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

Since the start of the "Harry Potter" in concert series, more than 3 million fans have experienced it. The latest installment is scheduled to include over 2,973 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2025.

In "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," Harry Potter is entered into the Triwizard Tournament, a contest among three wizarding schools in which he confronts a dragon, water demons and an enchanted maze only to find himself in Lord Voldemort’s grasp.

Tickets start at $57.50 and will go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at altriatheater.com.