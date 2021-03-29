Innsbrook After Hours moving to Meadow Event Park for 2021 with a new name; announces upcoming concerts

Innsbrook After Hours is moving to Meadow Event Park in Doswell this year for a larger footprint that will allow for social distancing during the pandemic.
The new season will kick off in May with Jamey Johnson on May 14, New Faces of Country featuring Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell and more on May 21 and Chase Rice on May 22.
The concert series will now be called the After Hours Concerts at Meadow Event Park.
The 2021 season will feature at least 30 shows, many rescheduled from last year which were canceled due to the pandemic.
Those rescheduled shows include Aaron Lewis on June 4, Indigo Girls on June 19, Blues Traveler with JJ Grey & Mofro on June 25, Hanson on June 26, Toby Keith on July 17, Lee Brice on August 6, Get The Led Out on August 12, Train with Vertical Horizon on August 13, Jon Pardi with Larry Fleet on August 14, Tower of Power on August 18, The Commodores on August 26, Steve Earle and Los Lobos on August 27, Ludacris on Sept. 17, and Lynyrd Skynyrd on Sept. 18. All of those shows are on sale now at afterhoursconcertseries.com.
New concerts have also been added including Kip Moore on June 18, Sublime with Rome and Dirty Heads on July 18, Foreigner on August 20, Scotty McCreery on August 28 and Brad Paisley on Sept. 23. Tickets for these shows will go on sale Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m.
Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks. All existing tickets will be honored for shows at Meadow EventPark. Ticket prices vary per show with early bird options for some shows running $16-$21 and general admission running $21-$47.
Current guidelines and seating arrangements can be found at afterhoursconcertseries.com/Covid-19.
The After Hours Concert Series will be situated on 12 acres within Meadow Event Park and will feature VIP viewing areas, as well as beverage and dining options.
"Our patrons have reached out to us expressing their excitement about live music this summer and we can’t wait to provide that for them,” said Larry Creeger, executive producer of After Hours Concerts. “Our team has been working relentlessly since our last show at Innsbrook in October of 2019 to book the best talent at a location that can accommodate our patrons in a convenient, safe, and family friendly environment. I am confident that music lovers throughout Virginia will find this years’ lineup the best in After Hours Concerts history."
EventMakers-USA has produced and managed the After Hours Concert series at Innsbrook After Hours for eight years. In 2019, shows at Innsbrook After Hours averaged around 4,000 per performance and drew over 100,000 during its entire season.
Meadow Event Park, which also hosts the State Fair of Virginia, is located in Doswell at 13191 Dawn Boulevard. More information at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com.
