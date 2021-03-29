Innsbrook After Hours moving to Meadow Event Park for 2021 with a new name; announces upcoming concerts

Innsbrook After Hours is moving to Meadow Event Park in Doswell this year for a larger footprint that will allow for social distancing during the pandemic.

The new season will kick off in May with Jamey Johnson on May 14, New Faces of Country featuring Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell and more on May 21 and Chase Rice on May 22.

The concert series will now be called the After Hours Concerts at Meadow Event Park.

The 2021 season will feature at least 30 shows, many rescheduled from last year which were canceled due to the pandemic.

Those rescheduled shows include Aaron Lewis on June 4, Indigo Girls on June 19, Blues Traveler with JJ Grey & Mofro on June 25, Hanson on June 26, Toby Keith on July 17, Lee Brice on August 6, Get The Led Out on August 12, Train with Vertical Horizon on August 13, Jon Pardi with Larry Fleet on August 14, Tower of Power on August 18, The Commodores on August 26, Steve Earle and Los Lobos on August 27, Ludacris on Sept. 17, and Lynyrd Skynyrd on Sept. 18. All of those shows are on sale now at afterhoursconcertseries.com.