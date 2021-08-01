'It's like going to heaven': Popular gospel music festival makes its return to Dogwood Dell

“If you haven’t got vaccinated, please get vaccinated,” said Jones. “It’s important. The quickest way we can get back to doing things like this every single week, every single year — get vaccinated.”

For many attendees, the annual gospel event has been a summer tradition for years. Tawanda Watkins has been at the event two times.

The 51-year-old Richmond resident said the sense of “community and the communion” has her returning every year.

But for others, Sunday’s gospel music festival was their first time at the fest.

Kathy Crafton, 63, learned about the Gospel Fest through the Richmond Parks & Recreation website. The Richmond resident said she’s excited to see the performers dance and sway as they sing .

“It’s like going to heaven for me,” Crafton said.

Victoria Hernandez, 63, has enjoyed gospel since she was a little girl, having sung in church choir at the age of eight.

Although Hernandez is no longer in a gospel choir, the Richmond resident still makes time to be able to immerse herself in the music.