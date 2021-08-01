'It's like going to heaven': Popular gospel music festival makes its return to Dogwood Dell

Families and spectators of all walks of life swayed and sang along to St. Paul’s Baptist Church Men’s Choir on Sunday evening at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater.
Led by the Rev. Dr. Lance Watson, the choir and crowd sang repeatedly: “It’s going to be better.”
The message was clear — after more than a year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic, a better tomorrow will emerge.
The 11th annual Gospel Fest with The Belle returned to Byrd Park after a one year absence. Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic. The free music festival is celebrating more than 10 years .
Sheilah Belle, "Richmond gospel queen" and founder of the Gospel Fest reminded attendees at the beginning of the event to respect each other's boundaries and to social distance.
“A lot of us have not had an opportunity to really gather like this,” said Belle, who is also a radio personality at Radio One’s PRAISE 104, “so we want to make this a great experience for everyone.”
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond City Councilman Michael Jones spoke at the event, urging people to get vaccinated. Their plea is amidst a rise in COVID-19 cases in Virginia and spread of the delta variant.
“If you haven’t got vaccinated, please get vaccinated,” said Jones. “It’s important. The quickest way we can get back to doing things like this every single week, every single year — get vaccinated.”
For many attendees, the annual gospel event has been a summer tradition for years. Tawanda Watkins has been at the event two times.
The 51-year-old Richmond resident said the sense of “community and the communion” has her returning every year.
But for others, Sunday’s gospel music festival was their first time at the fest.
Kathy Crafton, 63, learned about the Gospel Fest through the Richmond Parks & Recreation website. The Richmond resident said she’s excited to see the performers dance and sway as they sing .
“It’s like going to heaven for me,” Crafton said.
Victoria Hernandez, 63, has enjoyed gospel since she was a little girl, having sung in church choir at the age of eight.
Although Hernandez is no longer in a gospel choir, the Richmond resident still makes time to be able to immerse herself in the music.
Sunday’s event was Hernandez’s first time attending the Gospel Fest, after learning about it at a Jazz festival during 2019 Festival of the Arts.
The Gospel Fest is part of Richmond’s Festival of the Arts. For more than six decades, the Festival of the Arts has fortified itself as a Richmond cultural staple, drawing large crowds every year to Byrd Park.
The Festival of the Arts hosts a variety of shows throughout the summer showcasing theatrical performances and musical performances ranging from jazz and gospel to classical rock.
Sunday's Gospel Fest's line-up included performances from Earnest Pugh, Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music, Earl Bynum, Mary Glover, Tye Berkley, Cora Harvey Armstrong, Saint Paul’s Baptist Church Men’s Choir, Robbie Cunningham, The Virginia Aires and Pastor Jay Patrick.
(804) 649-6572