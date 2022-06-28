Jazz vocalist Kenneka Cook to perform live Wednesday from the Richmond Times-Dispatch

Richmond jazz vocalist Kenneka Cook will be performing live from the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Cook’s performance is the second in a series at the Richmond Times-Dispatch to showcase Richmond’s vibrant music scene. Go to Richmond.com to catch her live performance.

“Kenneka has this beautiful pop voice and makes these groovy earworm kind of songs,” Prabir Mehta, Richmond musician and frequent collaborator, said. “She's crafted some wonderful melodies, relatable lyrics, and puts it together in a way that sounds great as a solo looping performance or with a full band.”

A powerful and dreamy singer, Cook delivers an eclectic sound that draws from pop, soul, dance and more. Earlier this month, she performed at Friday Cheers with indie pop singer Goth Babe. “I always love performing at Friday Cheers,” Cook said.

Born in Richmond and raised in Chesterfield, Cook didn’t set out to become a full-time singer. Although she sang in choir growing up, she attended Virginia Commonwealth University and got a degree in criminal justice. But when she graduated from college, her singing career took off.

“I started to going to open mic nights at Emilio’s on Broad Street,” Cook said of the popular jazz venue on Broad Street that closed permanently during the pandemic.

While Cook doesn’t perform on any instruments herself, she taught herself how to do jazz covers on her loop station, a pedal that allows her to create a sample of her singing in real-time and play it back on repeat or on a loop.

Teaching herself how to perform with her looping station allowed her to perform live at Richmond venues like Emilio’s or Cary Street Café, which also closed down during the pandemic.

“With looping, I start off with a beat or a rhythm. Then I work on the harmonies. And then the lyrics come last. I’m more musically driven,” Cooks said of her process.

Her performances were new, unique and dynamic. And she caught the attention of other musicians.

“Somebody would see me at an open mic and be like, ‘Hey, we’re having a show. Want to open for us?’ And it just snowballed from there,” Cook said.

Richmond Gospel group, the Legendary Ingramettes, awarded a National Heritage Fellowship Over the years, at least 14 artists with Virginia connections have received the honor. The Legendary Ingramettes are the first from the Richmond area.

Richmond producer Scott Lane caught one of her performances and approached her about making an album. They worked together out of his Jackson Ward home and created “Moonchild,” Cook’s first album, released in 2018 on American Paradox records.

They tapped many Richmond musicians to play instruments for the album, such as Devonne Harris on piano from Butcher Brown, Marcus Tenny on trumpet from No BS! Brass Band and Russell Lacy on guitar from Mikrowaves, just to name a few.

“Richmond is filled with such great talent. They would come in and do it really quick. Just kill it in a few minutes. It was a really cool experience,” Cook said.

Since then, Cook has been playing regularly around Richmond in solo shows with her looper, as well as playing in other bands like Mikrowaves, the Prabir trio and Piranha Rama. She is currently working on her second album.

Her sound is super unique and eclectic, described as “equal parts pop, R&B, indie and songwriting,” by fellow musician Prabir Mehta. “She's magically blended these things into a compositional structure. And is super fun to listen to. She's a phenomenal singer, incredible musical brain, and we have a blast playing music all over the place.”

But first, you can catch her performing live at the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Wednesday at 1 p.m. If you want to see it, just go to Richmond.com and click on the livestream link. The performance will also be archived on the site for later viewing.

More info at facebook.com/kennekacookmusic/