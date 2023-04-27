John Hinckley Jr., who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981, announced on social media Thursday that he would be playing a music show at Bandito's Burrito Lounge in Richmond in September.

Big news! I will be doing a show at Bandito’s Burrito Lounge in Richmond, Va. in September! Looking forward to it! — John Hinckley (@JohnHinckley20) April 27, 2023

However, according to Bandito's owner, Ken Strain, Hinckley will not be performing at Bandito's. Strain said that Bandito's recently switched promoters and the booking may have been made in error.

"I remember being asked about it months ago, but I said, No, I’m not interested in having that gentleman here," Strain said. "I'm not interested in all that publicity."

In 1981, Hinckley shot and wounded Reagan, as well hitting Secret Service agent Timothy J. McCarthy, police officer Thomas K. Delahanty and White House press secretary James S. Brady, who was paralyzed as a result of the shooting and later died in 2014. Hinckley claimed he committed the shooting in order to impress actress Jodie Foster.

Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity and spent the next 30 years in a psychiatric facility.

In 2016, Hinckley was released from a Washington mental hospital and settled in Williamsburg. In 2022, Hinckley, now 67, was freed from all court oversight.

"After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, FREEDOM AT LAST!!!," he wrote on Twitter.

Hinckley plays guitar, sings and has shared his music on his YouTube channel. In 2022, he began to plan a "John Hinckley Redemption Tour," with concerts scheduled in Chicago, Connecticut and New York City, which were subsequently canceled.

In August, a performance by Hinckley at the Williamsburg Regional Library theater also was canceled.

Bandito’s Burrito Lounge canceled. — John Hinckley (@JohnHinckley20) April 27, 2023

In a statement, the library said that “based on the tenor of the communications the library received, it became evident that this event would be disruptive to library operations," the Daily Press reported.

On April 22, he tweeted, "I’m still having difficulty finding a music venue that will book me. If anyone knows of a brave venue, let me know."

On Thursday, a few hours after he posted about his Richmond show, he posted an update: "Bandito's Burrito Lounge canceled."

From the archives: Cloverleaf Mall, 1972-2011 Cloverleaf Mall: Before the opening Cloverleaf Mall: Opening day, 1972 Cloverleaf Mall: Busy first week Cloverleaf Mall: Upscale Sears Cloverleaf Mall: Twin cinema Cloverleaf Mall: Piccadilly Cafeteria Cloverleaf Mall in 1975 Cloverleaf Mall Community Room Cloverleaf Mall: Christmas Tubas, 1985 Cloverleaf Mall: 1987 renovation Cloverleaf Mall: Christmas Eve, 1990 Cloverleaf Mall: 1995 fire Cloverleaf Mall: Frederick's of Hollywood Cloverleaf Mall: Christmas, 1997 Cloverleaf Mall: 1998 renovation Cloverleaf Mall: New police station, 1999 Cloverleaf Mall: Regal cinemas close, 2001 Cloverleaf Mall: Sears closes, 2003 Cloverleaf Mall: Empty food court, 2005 County buys Cloverleaf Mall, 2007 Cloverleaf Mall sold to county, 2007 Cloverleaf Mall: One last shop Cloverleaf Mall: Closing in 2008 Cloverleaf Mall: Fenced off in 2010 Cloverleaf Mall: The walls come down, 2011 Goodbye Cloverleaf, 2011 Kroger rises from rubble of Cloverleaf, 2012