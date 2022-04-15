Joyful noise: New pipe organs coming to life at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart

When the impressive new pipe organ first arrived at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in February, it wasn’t exactly impressive. “Daunting” was more like it, as it was trucked from Canada in thousands of pieces, which for the first few days were scattered among the pews and aisles of the vast sanctuary like a giant puzzle waiting for someone brave enough to attempt to put it together.

Over the next month, craftsmen from Juget-Sinclair Organbuilders in Montreal gathered up all the pipes and parts and, fitting them together, installed the new instrument in the front of the church, near the altar. It marked a rebirth of sorts for the organ, as it was originally built and tested in the Juget-Sinclair shop — construction required 13,000 hours of labor, said Robin Côté, president of Juget-Sinclair — and then taken apart for packing and transport, and ultimately reassembled at the cathedral at 823 Cathedral Place, facing Monroe Park.

Instruments of this size and complexity can take years to complete, from design to installation. After such a long, painstaking process, what is the feeling for those who build it to finally bring a new organ to life and hear its “voice” in its new home?

Côté, who is only 39 but became an organ-building apprentice in his teens and has spent most of his life making the instruments, was in Richmond most of March fine-tuning the organ so that its sound will fit the cathedral’s soaring space. As to the feeling, he offered a one-word reply:

“Fantastic!”

***

The rest of the world will be able to hear the new organ when it makes its public “debut” at the 11 o’clock Mass on Sunday, April 24.

The cathedral’s new pipe organ is a major milestone along a journey that started in 2016 when the church’s leadership began contemplating what to do about its grand but increasingly frail century-old gallery pipe organ in the back of the church. That instrument was installed prior to the opening of the cathedral in 1906 and has served the church well.

Over the years, the organ has been overhauled and rebuilt several times, but it reached the point where its parts were simply worn out, causing “dead” notes that no longer emit sound, in addition to major mechanical and electrical problems. In some places, the internal workings are held together by duct tape.

The church brought in three consultants to evaluate the organ. Their consensus? “There’s nothing to be salvaged here,” said Carey Bliley, chair of the church’s organ committee, which then went in pursuit of a new organ.

“Because Sacred Heart is a building that’s … a real treasure, not just for the Catholic community of Richmond but really for Richmond in general, we really wanted something that was going to be long lasting,” Bliley said.

The committee traveled across the United States and Europe, researching organs, particularly those still performing beautifully after centuries of use. They settled on replacing the old organ with a new one that has roots in old-world technology: an organ that, while enhanced with modern electronics for added versatility and cutting-edge materials for longevity, still relies on mechanical, tracker action to play pipes that produce sound from compressed air just as such instruments always have.

On its way to commissioning a new organ for the balcony, the committee assessed the musical needs of the cathedral, which features an extensive musical program, and determined now would be the time to acquire two additional, smaller pipe organs. Both of those organs arrived in February, the larger of which is the one previously described, the so-called “choir organ,” which will provide music in the front of the church for smaller services and events, such as weddings and funerals. The third organ is a portable organ designed to accompany chamber groups or ensembles.

Once the old gallery organ is dismantled, the choir organ will serve as the cathedral’s primary organ until the arrival of the new gallery organ, which is expected in 2024.

The total cost of the project, including design, construction, site preparation and installation of all three organs, is $3.2 million. All but about $300,000 has already been raised, Bliley said. Cathedral has a congregation of about 1,200 families.

“We’ve been very fortunate,” he said. “We’ve had a really great response, even during the pandemic. It’s really been a blessing that we’ve gotten to where we have so far.”

In a statement, Bishop Barry C. Knestout of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond noted how the cathedral in each diocese sets a standard for how liturgies should be celebrated in the parishes of the dioceses and how music is an important part of worship.

“As St. Augustine noted, ‘When we sing, we pray twice,’” Knestout said.

The cathedral, a historic landmark built in the Italian Renaissance Revival-style, helps “to visually lift the spirit of those who visit its space,” Knestout said. “This architectural setting provides an environment of beauty for the church’s celebrations, which, along with the music and reverent prayer, helps lift mind and heart toward God. The new organs will add to the visual beauty of the space as well as facilitate prayer through music and singing.”

Beyond the spiritual significance for worshippers, the new organs represent “a very big deal for the community,” said Daniel Sañez, director of music and liturgy at the cathedral, and someone who will personally benefit from new instruments as the principal organist.

He described the cathedral as a “refuge” for music lovers because of the multitude of free musical offerings in the form of services and concerts.

“They can come and experience beautiful things,” he said. “In essence, when people enter, we hope they’re having an encounter with God, a divine encounter. So these instruments are a tool for that.”

***

Before Côté left to return to Montreal to work on other projects, including the cathedral’s gallery organ, a more massive undertaking than the choir organ, he was asked if it was at all sad to complete an organ project — parenting it, in a sense, from design to installation — and then leave it behind in its new home.

“Not really; it’s not sad,” he said. “Actually, it’s exciting, because you know that the organ will have its own life, and they will start using it … and it’s going to be fantastic for them.”

There’s that word again.