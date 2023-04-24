Richmond punk rock band Avail is returning to Brown's Island this summer for Over the James 2023.

This year's concert will be held July 29. The lineup will include Avail, Gaslight Anthem, Snapcase, Strike Anywhere, City of Caterpillar and Dragonship.

Last year, Avail held the first Over the James concert, named after the band's seminal 1998 album, which included several other punk bands on the bill.

Originally formed in 1988, Avail obtained critical acclaim among punk rock fans for its fast-paced, melodic songs and raucous shows. The band released a handful of albums and toured internationally, performing songs that often include nods to places in Richmond, before going on hiatus in 2007.

Richmond rock photographer Joey Wharton chronicled last year's Over the James on Instagram:

Old school Richmond rockers and punk fans rejoiced at the return of Avail playing live. Tyler Williams, drummer for the Head and the Heart, said he loved seeing the pictures from the concert, which showed throngs of tattooed Richmonders and music fans thrashing to the music.

“That’s the Richmond I know. That level of punk energy. That’s always exciting to see,” he said.

Tickets are $45 and will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/OverTheJames7-29.

Over the James is presented by the Broadberry Entertainment Group in partnership with the Bowery Group. Broadberry's Live Loud concert series kicks off this Friday with Drive By Truckers, No BS! Brass Band and Lydia Loveless on Brown's Island. Other upcoming concerts include Young the Giant on July 18 and Jason Isbell on Aug. 8, among others. More information at https://thebroadberry.com/brownsisland.