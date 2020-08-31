 Skip to main content
Lockn' music festival postponed until next year
Bubbles floating at the main stage at LOCKN' Festival at Infinity Downs. Special to the Daily Progress/Zach Sloman

This year's Lockn' music festival has been postponed until next year, due to concerns about the coronavirus.

"Our hearts were hopeful these past months as we have put our experience and resources into a plan to safely produce Lockn’ 2020. Despite the efforts of our team, it’s become clear it won’t be viable to safely and responsibly gather at Lockn’ in 2020," organizers said in a message posted to their website.

The multi-day music festival in Arrington, scheduled for early October, has been rescheduled for Oct. 1-3, 2021.

Tickets can be refunded through the Lockn' website at www.locknfestival.com or rolled over for use at next year's festival.

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

