Lockn' music festival postponed until next year

This year's Lockn' music festival has been postponed until next year, due to concerns about the coronavirus.

"Our hearts were hopeful these past months as we have put our experience and resources into a plan to safely produce Lockn’ 2020. Despite the efforts of our team, it’s become clear it won’t be viable to safely and responsibly gather at Lockn’ in 2020," organizers said in a message posted to their website.

The multi-day music festival in Arrington, scheduled for early October, has been rescheduled for Oct. 1-3, 2021.

Tickets can be refunded through the Lockn' website at www.locknfestival.com or rolled over for use at next year's festival.