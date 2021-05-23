Lohmann: Pull up a chair and listen for a spell in 'Page's Kitchen'

“It was cool,” said Virginia Blue Wilson, who turns 29 on Saturday, the same day “Page’s Kitchen” debuts, and was often listening at home when her dad mentioned her. “My mom said I would go up to the radio and say, ‘I’m right here, Daddy!’ because I didn’t realize he wasn’t right there.”

When she was older, she sometimes was in the studio for the show.

“I really was accustomed to it,” Wilson said of hearing her name on the radio. “I don’t think I realized how cool it was at the time. That was kind of just my life.”

Though episodes of “Page’s Kitchen” are not replays of “Radio Revue,” Timberlake said, they will end with Wilson’s familiar sign-offs, announcing bedtime for Virginia Blue.

Wilson was in her freshman year of college in South Carolina when her father died in March 2011. Her mom — and Page Wilson’s ex-wife — Jude Schlotzhauer rescued the tapes and went through the boxes and inventoried what was in there. The tapes remained in her garage until she and Virginia Blue turned them over to Timberlake to begin work on what has become “Page’s Kitchen.”