Lucy Dacus makes the cover of Rolling Stone

Hospital name change; Chesterfield County Teacher of the Year; Towed vehicle database

Former Richmonder Lucy Dacus is on the cover of February's Rolling Stone magazine, along with her boygenius band partners Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers.

In a cover story entitled "How boygenius Became the World's Most Exciting Supergroup," the article previews the band's upcoming debut studio album, "The Record," due March 31, on Interscope, the first major-label release for any member.

The article describes how the band came together and how the three indie singer/songwriters balance solo careers with boygenius. The article also discusses their bond of female friendship, songwriting process and shared love of reading.

Lucy Dacus is on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine with her band boygenius.

The article describes how the band's name "subvert(s) male hero worship of all kinds," especially male musicians "who are praised for their every thought."

The cover itself is a rethinking of Nirvana's 1994 Rolling Stone cover, where the band dressed in power suits.

Dacus, 27, grew up in Mechanicsville and graduated from Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School in 2013. She also studied film at Virginia Commonwealth University before pursuing music full time.

Lucy Dacus in Rolling Stone.

Her album, “Home Video,” was released in 2021, which drew on her upbringing in Richmond. She filmed the video for the title song at the Byrd Theatre in Carytown. Her breakthrough album, "Historian," was released in 2018.

Last summer, she played Friday Cheers with Courtney Barnett on Brown's Island.

In 2019, Dacus moved to Philadelphia where she currently resides.

The Rolling Stone article describes boygenius as "the supergroup we need" and its members as "three generation-defining songwriters." It also predicted that the new album, "The Record," should go down as one of 2023’s best albums."

Read the full article here.

Colleen Curran

ccurran@timesdispatch.com

@collcurran on Twitter

Colleen Curran is the living editor for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She also covers arts and entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Related to this story

Lucy Dacus, 'Home Video'

Lucy Dacus, 'Home Video'

Lucy Dacus delivers a stunning coming-of-age portrait, exploring sexuality, morality and the impact of relationships through the lens of Christian youth culture. There’s a nostalgic feel throughout the 11 tracks as Dacus reconciles the person she was with the one she’s grown into.

