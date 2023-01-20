Lucy Dacus makes the cover of Rolling Stone

In a cover story entitled "How boygenius Became the World's Most Exciting Supergroup," the article previews the band's upcoming debut studio album, "The Record," due March 31, on Interscope, the first major-label release for any member.

The article describes how the band came together and how the three indie singer/songwriters balance solo careers with boygenius. The article also discusses their bond of female friendship, songwriting process and shared love of reading.

The article describes how the band's name "subvert(s) male hero worship of all kinds," especially male musicians "who are praised for their every thought."

The cover itself is a rethinking of Nirvana's 1994 Rolling Stone cover, where the band dressed in power suits.

Dacus, 27, grew up in Mechanicsville and graduated from Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School in 2013. She also studied film at Virginia Commonwealth University before pursuing music full time.

Her album, “Home Video,” was released in 2021, which drew on her upbringing in Richmond. She filmed the video for the title song at the Byrd Theatre in Carytown. Her breakthrough album, "Historian," was released in 2018.

Last summer, she played Friday Cheers with Courtney Barnett on Brown's Island.

In 2019, Dacus moved to Philadelphia where she currently resides.

The Rolling Stone article describes boygenius as "the supergroup we need" and its members as "three generation-defining songwriters." It also predicted that the new album, "The Record," should go down as one of 2023’s best albums."

Read the full article here.

