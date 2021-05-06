Menuhin Competition Semi-finalists announced

Nineteen young men and women from around the globe have made it to the semi-final stage of Menuhin Competition Richmond 2021.

Junior semifinalists are ages 12 to 16, while senior semifinalists are 16 to 22. They come from Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Ukraine and the United States.

Juniors are Boha Moon; Hannah Wan Ching Tam; Corina Deng; Edward Walton; Jinan Laurentia Woo; Seohyun Kim; Raphael Nussbaumer; Fiona Khuong-Huu; Keila Wakao; and Kento Hong. Seniors are Karisa Chiu; Emily Shehi; Bohdan Luts; María Dueñas; Serin Park; Eric Chen; Simon Zhu; Emma Meinrenken; and Hana Chang.

Semifinal rounds can be seen virtually on May 15 and 16, followed by junior finals on May 21 and senior finals on May 22. Viewers can see them at Menuhin's YouTube channel and at 2021.menuhincompetition.org.

Widely regarded as the "Olympics of the Violin," the competition was supposed to happen in Richmond in 2020 but was sidelined by COVID-19. Events are resuming this year, May 14 to 23, starting with an in-person Menuhin Competition Celebration Concert scheduled for May 14 at the Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets can be purchased through the Richmond Symphony.