Indie rock band Mt. Joy is headed back to Richmond's Brown's Island on Sept. 15.

The band's concert on the island last year was sold out.

Tickets run $44.50 to $59.50, with 500 early bird lawn tickets available for $39.50. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at https://bit.ly/MtJoy9-15.

The Philadelphia quintet debuted in 2018 with their self-titled Mt. Joy debut album featuring "Silver Lining," an uplifting power ballad. Mt. Joy has amassed over half a billion streams and has toured with The Lumineers, The Revivalists, and The Head and The Heart.

The concert is presented by the Broadberry Entertainment Group in partnership with Bowery Presents. Broadberry's Live Loud concert series kicks off this Friday with Drive By Truckers, No BS! Brass Band and Lydia Loveless on Brown's Island. Other upcoming concerts include the recently announced Over the James with Avail on July 29, Young the Giant on July 18 and Jason Isbell on Aug. 8. More information at https://thebroadberry.com/brownsisland.