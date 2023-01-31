Nelly to perform at Meadow Event Park this summer

Rapper Nelly is headed to the Richmond area this summer.

The Grammy award-winning hip hop singer will perform at the Atlantic Union Bank After Hours series at Meadow Event Park in Doswell on Aug. 12.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

A limited number of $26 early bird general admission tickets will be available until Feb. 9 while supplies last.

Tickets will be available for purchase at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849).