New outdoor concert series coming to Brown’s Island with Bright Eyes, Mt. Joy & more

Get ready for more outdoor concerts on Brown’s Island this year.

LiVE LOUD CONCERTS, a new concert series from Broadberry Entertainment Group, is headed to Brown’s Island bringing big name talent such as Bright Eyes, Mt Joy, Melvin Seals and more to Richmond’s riverfront.

The concerts will run from April through October, kicking off with Melvin Seals, longtime member of the Jerry Garcia Band, on April 29.

More concerts include: Lotus with Big Something on April 30; Bright Eyes on June 2 and Mt Joy on Oct. 21. Four concerts are finalized for the series; organizers said they hope to bring roughly 15 shows to Brown’s Island this year.

“We’ve all been to Friday Cheers and know it’s a beautiful space,” Jessica Gordon, a spokesperson for Broadberry Entertainment Group, said.

Last year during the pandemic, the entertainment group hosted several popular concerts on Brown’s Island including St. Paul & the Broken Bones and Fitz & the Tantrums.

“Those shows were so successful. We decided to come back this year with more concerts on the island,” Gordon said.

Broadberry Entertainment Group also helped when the Wilco and Sleater-Kinney show was moved from indoors at the Altria Theater to outdoors at Brown’s Island.

“That was an incredible show,” Gordon said. “It was really amazing.”

And proved what Brown’s Island could handle in terms of staging, lights and attendance, Gordon said.

Ticket prices will run $29-$79 depending on the show and the artist. Attendance will be capped at 6,000.

A limited number of “Fast Pass” tickets are available for quick entry through the 7th Street Bridge. All other attendees will use the 5th street entrance.

Beer and canned cocktails will be available for purchase digitally through the NOBLE app on the day of the show. Food trucks will also be on the island for each show.

More concerts will be announced in the weeks ahead. Tickets are now available at www.thebroadberry.com.