Monroe Park is shown as Virginia Commonwealth University students and others come out and enjoy an unusually warm February afternoon last week. The park, named after James Monroe, the fifth President of the United States, is Richmond’s oldrest park, established in 1851. According to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, the park served as an agricultural exposition site in the 1850s, a Confederate instructional camp and a military hospital during the Civil War. The city's earliest baseball games were played there in 1866, and was developed as a park in 1869. It is adjacent to VCU’s Monroe Park Campus, as well as some of Richmond’s most iconic buildings, including the Altria Theater, Grace & Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, and The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. Now, the park is used heavily by VCU students and is also a popular place for political rallies, protests and concerts. I often visit the park whenever the paper needs weather-related photos, as there is always something going on, whether it’s raining, snowing or a warm winter afternoon.