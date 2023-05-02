Headliners include the Grammy-nominated singer and multi-instrumentalist, Hozier, LA-based, indie rock band, Lord Huron and indie pop singer/songwriter, Noah Kahan. Additional artists rounding out the two days of music include: Elle King, Faye Webster, Rayland Baxter, Colony House, The Heavy Heavy, Nikki Lane, Devon Gilfillian, Mipso, Son Little, Celisse, Danielle Ponder, Trousdale, Josiah & The Bonnevilles, and Briscoe plus Richmond locals, Angelica Garcia and The Legendary Ingramettes.
More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets to the two-day festival will run $149.50-$199.50 and will go on sale Thursday at noon at IronBlossomFestival.com.
Monroe Park is located next to the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University. The park, named after President James Monroe, is Richmond's oldest park, established in 1851. Several concerts were held at Monroe Park in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Iron Blossom Music Festival is a partnership between Starr Hill Presents, IMGoing Events, Haymaker Productions, and Lovely Day Presents.
“This is the moment the people of Richmond deserve and Iron Blossom is the ‘arrival’ moment for music fans in Richmond,” Haymaker's Tom Beals said in a statement. Haymaker organizes Music at Maymont as well as other concerts.“It’s because of the fans that we’re able to do this at all. The love of live music is part of Richmond’s culture, and we get to share in that by bringing these artists to Monroe Park.”
“The growth of Richmond is on full display here. We look forward to having Iron Blossom be a showcase for the vibrancy and culture of the city and a positive, enduring part of the community," Ken MacDonald of IMGoing Events said.
The Iron Blossom Music Festival will also feature a culinary village with food options, craft beer, wine and cocktails, and vendors.
