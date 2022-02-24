No BS! Brass Band and more planning benefit concert for RPS school music programs at The Broadberry

Rick Plautz was at a Fox Elementary School PTA meeting a few days after the school caught fire, discussing not just what he could do for his second grade son, but how parents could channel that support for others.

That discussion led Plautz and others to help organize an event featuring local musicians and community partners coming together for a benefit concert to support all of Richmond Public Schools' elementary school music programs.

Plautz said the idea came after hearing other parents’ perspectives about the flood of support coming to Fox. He said one parent spoke up during the PTA meeting, saying there are other schools in the Richmond community that are falling apart and aren’t getting the same attention Fox is. For Plautz that was a humbling realization.

“That was just kind a really sobering moment for me to realize, not only because I haven’t thought about in general, but seeing all the support from the community all of the sudden felt really good,” Plautz said. “But on the other hand there’s the realization that there are plenty of other places in the city that are decimated and no one is coming to help them.”

Plautz said for him personally he wanted to find a way to help Fox and raise other school communities in the process. Soon his friend Erin Frye, a local musician and founder of grassroots advocacy group Gals For a Cause, put him in contact with Lucas Fritz of owner of the Broadberry with an exciting opportunity after a band dropped from their schedule.

The three brokered a partnership, along with many others from the Richmond music community, bringing together local musicians NO BS! Brass, Fear of Music, the Prabir Trio, Erin Lunsford, Landon Elliott and Buenas to perform and raise funds for the music programs at RPS elementary schools.

Frye said the event came together rather quickly as local musicians started to contact one another, discussing what they could do to help for Fox students. As their discussions evolved, Frye said they saw a larger opportunity to address all elementary schools.

“We just realized we have the resources at our fingertips,” Frye said. “We have passionate people who care about our public schools’ elementary school music programs and while what happened at Fox was absolutely horrific and horrible, there are so many other schools that have needed attention for a long time as well.”

Frye said it just made sense for a group of musicians to support the young, budding talent lying in wait at RPS.

“There are elementary schools and public schools right now that sometimes may not have the resources that they need for students to thrive,” Frye said. “If we can be part of providing those resources — instruments or whatever they need — that's really wonderful and we feel compelled and excited to be part of that.”

The Banding Together Benefit Concert is scheduled for Saturday, March 5. Along with the nighttime showing, there will also be a daytime, kid-focused program, featuring the Diggity Dudes, Jonathan the Juggler, Buenas, and more. Kids age 12 and under may attend this concert for free.

The daytime show starts with doors at 2 p.m. The show starts at 2:30 p.m. and admission is free. The afternoon program starts with doors at 7 p.m. and music at 8 p.m.

Concert tickets are on a sliding scale starting at $20 and 100% of the proceeds go directly to the RPS Education Foundation, earmarked for purchasing resources for the elementary schools’ music programs.

There will also be a concert at The Camel on March 4 featuring Honest Debts and the Jared Stout. Ticket proceeds for these concerts will also be donated to RPS elementary school music programs. Tickets prices for this concert are $10.

Both venues require proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination or a negative coronavirus test result within 72 hours in order to enter the venue. For information about the venue's vaccine policy and ticket information visit the Camel or the Broadberry’s website.