Palmyra to perform live from the Richmond Times-Dispatch

Palmyra, an up and coming folk trio, will be performing live from the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Thursday at 1 p.m.

The band plays traditional folk string music, but with a modern twist. Over the summer, Palmyra played at FloydFest where they were named the On-the-Rise winner.

“We’ve been riding that high ever since,” said Manoa Bell, who plays standup bass.

The band formed during the pandemic after meeting in Harrisonburg where they studied music at James Madison University. Besides Bell, there is Teddy Chipouras on banjo and guitar and Sasha Landon, who goes by they/them pronouns, on mandolin and guitar.

The band’s music has been described as intimate, personal and vulnerable. Their sound merges traditional folk string music with a modern perspective.

“We’re playing traditional instruments, but our lyrics are the complete opposite of that music,” Bell said. “That defines a lot of what we do. It’s the ‘new meets old’ dichotomy. We have some songs that are anthemic, that champion youth and rebellion, and others that say, ‘I’m not ok and that’s ok.’ There’s a power that comes with knowing yourself.”

Mandolin player Landon writes many of the band’s songs, drawing on their experience as a non-binary person. One of their most popular songs is “Park Bench.”

“I’m nonbinary. I’m a queer person with a trans identity. No matter what, that’s my identity. It’s going to come out in the tunes I’m writing. ‘Park Bench’ is about my experience as a queer person. That was written as a celebration of self, coming from a wounded and cautious place,” Landon said.

“We get to play it every night for people. People don’t always get to hear people singing about their queer identity. Sharing that with strangers has been a really cool experience,” Landon said.

When the band was forming in Harrisonburg, they began attending concerts by alternative indie rock band Illiterate Light and eventually became friends with the band.

“They gave us really meaningful advice. They said, ‘If you’re serious about the life of this music and this band, the best thing you can do is say yes to everything and play as many nights as you can.’ It was a jump off the cliff mentality,” Bell said. “We’ve lived and died by that sword.”

Last year, the band toured constantly and played 150 shows.

“It’s been the most rewarding thing we’ve ever done,” Bell said. “It’s certainly not come without challenges. So much of our music is about missing home or the effects of being a nomad. We needed that perspective to form our identity.”

Last year, Palmyra played Richmond’s The Camel several times, as well as The Broadberry. The band enjoyed spending time in Richmond so much, they decided to move here at the end of the summer.

“We’re so excited to be in Richmond,” Bell said. “We’ve been touring a lot over the last two years. Richmond became a musical home for us. We made quick friends. The music scene is so rich in Richmond. It’s a very inspiring place for us.”

Before moving to Richmond, two members of the band lived in Floyd on 15 acres, while Bell lived in Nashville.

“Floyd was quiet and beautiful. But we wanted a place that responded to the energy we were receiving on the road. Richmond has such a young, creative spirit,” Bell said.

Moving to Richmond has also changed the band’s writing process. Before, they’d have to meet up to write and then get on the road to tour. But now that they’re all living in the same place, they’re writing music much more quickly.

“It had beautiful glass windows overlooking the Shenandoah Valley. We filmed those performances as well. That live performance is exactly the audio you will hear on any streaming service. We wanted it to have that live performance aspect,” Bell said.

The Shenandoah Valley is “an incredibly significant part of our identity,” Bell said. “Shenandoah” was the title of their first EP, released in June of last year.

“We feel like we haven’t arrived at that yet. We have a lot of new music. We have 25 new songs we’ve written in the last six months,” Bell said.

As for this year, the band is bringing on a drummer for some of its bigger shows. For example, at this year’s FloydFest, Palmyra will be performing four days on the main stage.

“We’re in an experimental moment. We’re playing these bigger and bigger stages. We’re learning how to put out the best performance. Our music has naturally changed into more high energy folk rock. The new batch of music we’ve written is a new era for the band. We’ll see where it heads,” Bell said.

Landon knows a bit about digging into one’s environment or experience to write. Their mother is Beth Macy, the Roanoke journalist and bestselling author of “Dopesick.”

Landon also has a solo project called Sashathem, that is solely focused on issues of identity. But Landon said, “I only perform as Sashathem in places where I feel safe to do so. Often in house shows or queer bars.

“With Palmyra, we play in festivals and theaters and bars and breweries. It’s a much broader thing. To be able to play a song about being queer to whoever is listening has been really cool,” Landon said.

At their concert at The Times-Dispatch, Palmyra will be playing new and original material.

The Times-Dispatch concert will be live-streamed on Richmond.com on Thursday at 1 p.m. The Palmyra performance will be archived on the site for later viewing. The concert is not open to the public but is available for viewing online.

