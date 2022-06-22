 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pusha T headed to Brown's Island this fall

Pusha T

Pusha T

 Courtesy of the artist

Fresh off his appearance at Pharrell Williams' Something in the Water music festival in D.C., Pusha T has announced a performance on Brown's Island on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The Virginia Beach native rose to fame with his brother as the hip-hop duo Clipse before launching his successful solo career as a rapper.

He's currently on tour for his latest album "It's Almost Dry," released in April, produced by Pharrell and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The album features artists such as Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Nigo, and his brother No Malice.

Tickets will start at $36.50 and go on sale on Friday at:https://bit.ly/PushaT10-22

The concert is presented by presented by 106.5 The Beat and organized by the Broadberry Entertainment Group, which is also bringing Lucy Dacus, Avail, Father John Misty and Mt. Joy to Brown's Island this summer and fall.

More information on those concerts here: https://thebroadberry.com/brownsisland/

ccurran@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6151

Twitter: @collcurran

