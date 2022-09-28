Rap artist DaBaby headed to Richmond in November

Rain will move into Virginia Friday night into Saturday. 2-4 inches will be common, with higher amounts likely.
Rapper
DaBaby is headed to Richmond's Altria Theater on Nov. 9.
The controversial singer is known for a string of hits including Grammy-nominated
"Rockstar" with rapper Roddy Ricch and his collaboration with Megan Three Stallion on "Cash S." Earlier this week, he dropped a new video for "Boogeyman" where he claims he slept with Stallion and the video features a Stallion look-a-like.
Born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, DaBaby grew up in Charlotte, N.C. and launched his career with a series of mixtapes. In 2018, DaBaby shot and killed a 19-year-old; he claimed in self-defense. The most serious charges were dropped and he pled guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, which is a misdemeanor. His 2019 album "Kirk" shot to number one on the Billboard chart, as well as his 2020 album "Blame It On Baby." In 2020, he was named BET's best male hip hop artist of the year.
Tickets begin at $46 and go up to $81; going on sale Friday at noon. Tickets will be available online at
altriatheater.com, by phone at (800) 514-3849 via Etix, or in-person at the Altria Theater box office, located at 6 N. Laurel Street. For more information, visit altriatheater.com.
DaBaby isn't the only big name rapper headed to Richmond this fall. Virginia Beach's own Pusha T will perform on Brown's Island on Oct. 22. Tickets start at $36.50 and can be purchased at
https://bit.ly/PushaT10-22.
Richmond fall festival guide: State Fair of Virginia, 2nd Street Fest & more
ARMENIAN FOOD FESTIVAL
Sept. 9-10
It’s the 62nd year for the Armenian Food Festival, an area favorite dishing up shish kebabs, stuffed grape leaves, hummus and fresh baked items. Two days only this year: 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. St. James Armenian Church, 834 Pepper Ave. Free entry; pay as you go.
armenianfoodfestival.com
43RD STREET FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS
Sept. 10
Fine art and craft festival with food and music. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free entry. 43rd Street and Forest Hill Avenue.
www.43rdstgallery.com
AFRO FEST
Headlined by Emmy-nominated musician Cheikh Hamala Diabate, Afro Fest celebrates African culture with live music and dance, plus shopping with a variety of vendors, food, interactive activities, a fashion show, kids zone and more. 3 p.m. Dogwood Dell.
www.rva.gov/parks-recreation
AFRIKANA FILM FESTIVAL
Sept. 15-18
Four-day festival celebrating Black stories and storytellers. Times and prices vary.
AfrikanaFilmFestival.org
RVA STREET ART FESTIVAL
Sept. 16-18
RVA Street Art Festival is returning to the place where it all began: the Power Plant building along the Haxall Canal where new murals will be painted over the old ones. Featuring artists Nils Westergard, Wingchow, DKane, Emily Herr, Auz and more. With food trucks and beer. 3-7 p.m. Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 18.
www.rvastreetart.com
ST. BENEDICT OKTOBERFEST
Sep
t. 16-18It’s Richmond’s largest outdoor Oktoberfest celebration in the heart of the Museum District with a vast selection of German and local craft beer, German cuisine, plus a Christkindlmarkt and children’s play area. Free entry; pay as you go. 4-11 p.m. Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 17, noon-6 p.m. Sept. 18 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 300 N. Sheppard St. www.stbenedict oktoberfest.com
RICHMOND VEG FEST
Sept. 17
Dig in to vegetarian-friendly dishes from Richmond restaurants, plus vendors, speakers, music and more. Noon-6 p.m. Byrd Park, 1301 Blanton Ave. Free entry; pay as you go.
www.veggiefest.org
MINI GREEK FEST
Sept. 22-24
A mini-version of the Greek Festival where you can stock up on Greek goodies for the holidays, dine-in or take your meal to go. Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Malvern Ave. Free entry; pay as you go.
www.vagocathedral.org
MAYMONT BIER-GARDEN
Sept. 23-24
New event brings a taste of Oktoberfest to Maymont with white tents, Oktoberfest beers, live music, kids activities, German fare, bratwurst and schnitzel, yard games and fire pits. 6-10 p.m. Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 24. $5-$10 entry; food and drink extra. 1700 Hampton St.
maymont.org
STATE FAIR OF VIRGINIA
Sep
t. 23-Oct. 2Midway rides, animals, agriculture and live music. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The Meadow Event Park, Doswell. $11.50-$15; free for ages 4 and younger; midway rides extra. www.statefairva.org
VA PRIDEFEST
Sept. 24
VA PrideFest returns for the first time in three years with performers, music, vendors, food trucks and festivities to celebrate the LGBTQ community. Noon-8 p.m. Brown’s Island. Free entry; pay as you go.
www.vapride.org
CHESTER FEST
Sept. 24
Celebrate local food, artisans and artists. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Chester Village, Chester. www.
chesterfestvirginia.com/
POWHATAN'S FESTIVAL OF THE GRAPE
Oct. 1
Powhatan's popular wine festival offers unlimited wine tasting from 30 Virginia wineries at Historic Courthouse Village, 3887 Old Buckingham Road. $20-$25.
https://www.powhatanwinefestival.com/
RICHMOND FOLK FESTIVAL
Oct. 7-9
Three days of music on six stages with more than 30 performers from around the world. Plus food, vendors, folklife and more. Richmond’s riverfront. Free, $10 suggested donation.
https://www.richmondfolkfestival.org
RICHMOND OKTOBERFEST
Oct. 7 & 8
German music, food, dancing and beverages. Richmond Raceway Complex. $12-$15, free for children under age 15, food extra.
https://richmondoktoberfestinc.com/wpokt/
PUMPKIN PICKING AT HANOVER VEGETABLE FARM
Starts Oct. 1
Hayrides, corn maze, petting zoo, corn bin and lots more fall festivities every weekend through Oct. 31. Hanover Vegetable Farm. $7 entry, $15 all you can carry.
https://www.hanovervegetablefarm.com/pumpkin-picking/
