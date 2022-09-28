Rap artist DaBaby headed to Richmond in November

Rapper DaBaby is headed to Richmond's Altria Theater on Nov. 9.

The controversial singer is known for a string of hits including Grammy-nominated "Rockstar" with rapper Roddy Ricch and his collaboration with Megan Three Stallion on "Cash S." Earlier this week, he dropped a new video for "Boogeyman" where he claims he slept with Stallion and the video features a Stallion look-a-like.

Born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, DaBaby grew up in Charlotte, N.C. and launched his career with a series of mixtapes. In 2018, DaBaby shot and killed a 19-year-old; he claimed in self-defense. The most serious charges were dropped and he pled guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, which is a misdemeanor. His 2019 album "Kirk" shot to number one on the Billboard chart, as well as his 2020 album "Blame It On Baby." In 2020, he was named BET's best male hip hop artist of the year.

Tickets begin at $46 and go up to $81; going on sale Friday at noon. Tickets will be available online at altriatheater.com, by phone at (800) 514-3849 via Etix, or in-person at the Altria Theater box office, located at 6 N. Laurel Street. For more information, visit altriatheater.com.

DaBaby isn't the only big name rapper headed to Richmond this fall. Virginia Beach's own Pusha T will perform on Brown's Island on Oct. 22. Tickets start at $36.50 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/PushaT10-22.