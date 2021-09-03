Return of LOCKN', after a year off and a festival revamp, proves to be a soggy musical treat

For campers on the first day of this year’s LOCKN’ performances in Nelson County who were hanging on to their tents through high winds and pounding rain, their determination to stick it out and not have another LOCKN’ experience taken from them — as was last year’s — was admirable and thoroughly relatable.

After LOCKN’ had run for seven straight years in Arrington as a four-day festival, last year’s shows were canceled because of COVID-19. With the pandemic rolling into 2021, LOCKN’ was restructured this year as LOCKN’ Farm, with mini-fests held over three consecutive weekends, beginning on Friday, Aug. 13, and wrapping up on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead was slated to bring their take on the music of the Grateful Dead as the headliner for the opening weekend’s three nights, but storm concerns led to the cancellation of JRAD's Friday performance after opener The Slip wrapped up their fine set.

The weather did allow for an unscheduled Saturday afternoon performance by JRAD, which included a set of Pink Floyd covers, but the night performance was canceled because of more storms. The band made up for lost time Sunday by playing for more than four hours, including a set devoted to the Allman Brothers Band.