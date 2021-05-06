Richmond Concert Guide 2021: The return of Friday Cheers, After Hours, Virginia Credit Union Live! & more outdoor concerts

After a long, quiet year without them, outdoor concerts are back in Richmond this spring and summer.

Friday Cheers returns to Brown’s Island almost every Friday in May and June with local bands and pods for safe, socially distant seating.

If you’re wondering what that will look like, two-, four- and eight-person pods will be spread out across the island for $30 to $60 per pod. And Richmond is ready for it. Already, due to high demand and limited availability, tickets for many of the outdoor concerts have sold out.

Maximum capacity on the island will be about 1,000 people or fewer, which is far, far below the 30% guideline mandated by the state, which would be 4,000.

“We’re keeping [the numbers] low and very safe and very comfortable,” Stephen Lecky with Venture Richmond, which hosts the series, said. “It’s taken months and months to make this plan. We’re going to stick with what we feel is the safest option for our patrons.”

Concertgoers will also be able to order food and drinks digitally directly from their pods for contact-less delivery.