Richmond Concert Guide 2021: The return of Friday Cheers, After Hours, Virginia Credit Union Live! & more outdoor concerts

After a long, quiet year without them, outdoor concerts are back in Richmond this spring and summer.
Friday Cheers returns to Brown’s Island almost every Friday in May and June with local bands and pods for safe, socially distant seating.
If you’re wondering what that will look like, two-, four- and eight-person pods will be spread out across the island for $30 to $60 per pod. And Richmond is ready for it. Already, due to high demand and limited availability, tickets for many of the outdoor concerts have sold out.
Maximum capacity on the island will be about 1,000 people or fewer, which is far, far below the 30% guideline mandated by the state, which would be 4,000.
“We’re keeping [the numbers] low and very safe and very comfortable,” Stephen Lecky with Venture Richmond, which hosts the series, said. “It’s taken months and months to make this plan. We’re going to stick with what we feel is the safest option for our patrons.”
Concertgoers will also be able to order food and drinks digitally directly from their pods for contact-less delivery.
“It’s a great feeling to go see shows outside, as well as support local musicians who might be your friends or co-workers or go to school with you. It feels good to be outside and celebrate all things local this year,” Lecky said.
Friday Cheers won’t be the only concert series on Brown’s Island this spring and summer.
Broadberry Entertainment Group, which books shows at The Broadberry and The Camel, is also bringing pod-seating concerts to Brown’s Island as the weather heats up.
The series kicked off on Saturday with a concert from Grace Potter. Other Broadberry Entertainment Group concerts on Brown’s Island include a sold-out show from St. Paul and the Broken Bones on May 29, Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers on June 17 and Fitz & the Tantrums on July 11. More concerts might be announced later.
EventMakers-USA, the organizer that has produced and managed the After Hours concert series at Innsbrook After Hours for eight years, is taking its concerts to Meadow Event Park this year and with the name After Hours at Meadow Event Park.
The performance lineup is jampacked with more than 25 shows (and more coming in the weeks ahead). It includes rescheduled concerts from last year, such as Indigo Girls on June 19 and Hanson on June 26, and newly announced shows, such as Sublime with Rome and Dirty Heads on July 18 and Melissa Etheridge on Aug. 25.
The layout at Meadow Event Park will be suited to social distancing needs with six-person circles or “bubbles,” as Larry Creeger, executive producer of After Hours Concerts, prefers to call them.
Each bubble will be marked and located 6 feet apart.
The largest concert will be capped at 3,500 guests to promote safety and social distancing, a small fraction of the Doswell space that can hold up to 33,000 people.
“People are calling and saying, ‘This is fantastic. It’s great to have this out here,’” Creeger said of the new location.
He also said that the new site for the music series is drawing interest from concertgoers as far away as Fredericksburg and Northern Virginia due to its easy access from Interstate I-95.
And there’s more local music coming to Richmond’s great outdoors — and at a variety of nontraditional concert venues.
Lecky said he’s excited to see music events at places such as Maymont, Hardywood brewery and Brambly Park winery as well as the Valentine museum, which is hosting a noon concert in the Valentine Garden on Wednesdays from June to August.
“It’s great to see people thinking outside of the box,” Lecky said. “You don’t have to book a traditional show on a weekend. Why not do something at lunchtime on a Wednesday in the middle of downtown?”
Friday Cheers
Where: Brown’s Island, downtown Richmond
Tickets: $30-$60 per two- to eight-person pod
Info: www.venturerichmond.com
May 21: Agents of Good Roots with Leon III
May 28: Art of Noise RVA (sold out)
June 4: No BS! Brass Band with Piranha Rama (sold out)
June 11: Suggesting Rhythm (sold out)
June 18: Mighty Joshua and Erin and the Wildfire
June 25: Butcher Brown with Shormey
July 2: Art of Noise RVA (sold out)
Flowers After 5
Where: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave.
Tickets: $8-$14, free for members
Thursdays, June 3-Sept. 23
Broadberry Entertainment Group Presents on Brown’s Island
Where: Brown’s Island, downtown Richmond
Tickets: Pod ticket prices vary by artist
May 29: St. Paul & the Broken Bones (sold out)
May 30: Big Something & Too Many Zooz
June 17: Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
June 26: Full Moon Fever
June 27: Melvin Seals & JGB
July 11: Fitz & the Tantrums
After Hours at Meadow Event Park
Where: Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell
Tickets: Vary by artist
May 14: Jamey Johnson
May 21: K95 New Faces of Country
May 22: Chase Rice
June 4: Aaron Lewis
June 18: Kip Moore
June 19: Indigo Girls
June 25: Jake Owen
June 26: Hanson
July 10: Gabby Barrett
July 17: Toby Keith
July 18: Sublime
July 24: Chris Young
Aug. 6: Lee Brice
Aug. 12: Get the LED Out
Aug. 13: Train
Aug. 14: Jon Pardi
Aug. 18: Tower of Power
Aug. 20: Foreigner
Aug. 21: Brantley Gilbert
Aug. 25: Melissa Etheridge with Larkin Poe
Aug. 26: The Commodores
Aug. 27: Steve Earle & Los Lobos
Aug. 28: Scotty McCreery
Sept. 17: Ludacris
Sept. 18: Lynyrd Skynyrd
Sept. 23: Brad Paisley
Oct. 29: Old Dominion
Maymont
Where: 1700 Hampton St.
Tickets: $15-$25
July 24: Carbon Leaf
Sept. 17: Old Crow Medicine Show
Oct. 9: Trampled by Turtles with Mt. Joy
THe Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen
Where: 2880 Mountain Road, Glen Allen
Tickets: $20-$30
May 15: Desiree Roots
Broadberry Presents at Dominion Raceway in Spotsylvania
Where: 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford
Tickets: $34-$220 per pod
July 3: Blackberry Smoke
Virginia Credit Union Live!
Where: Richmond Raceway, 900 E. Laburnum Ave.
Tickets: Prices vary
Sept. 9: Cody Jinks
Sept. 19: The Avett Brothers
Sept. 26: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
Sept. 27: Glass Animals
Oct. 6: Primus
Oct. 28: Machine Gun Kelly (sold out)
