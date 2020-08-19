Richmond Folk Festival announces details and first performers for virtual festival Oct. 9-11

Although the Richmond Folk Festival won't be held in person on the riverfront this fall due to coronavirus concerns, fans will be able to enjoy a "virtual" event Oct. 9-11.
“We’re doing everything we can to make the second weekend in October a true Folk Festival weekend,” Lisa Sims, CEO of Venture Richmond which organizes the event, said in an email.
Fans can tune in to the virtual Folk Fest three different ways throughout the weekend: on TV, on the radio and online streaming.
Roughly 20 musical performers – both new and old – will present new material for the virtual Folk Fest. Six of those performers were announced on Wednesday including past fan favorites The Quebe Sisters, Los Texmaniacs, Vishtèn, Central American artist Aurelio and Iraqi oud virtuoso Rahim AlHaj, as well as New Orleans’ Walter “Wolfman” Washington, who will be performing virtually for the first time for the festival.
“We wanted to provide three ways for folks to take in their folk,” said Stephen Lecky, director of events for Venture Richmond.
On the radio, Richmond public radio stations will be rebroadcasting some of the best performances from the Folk Festival from the past 15 years throughout the weekend.
On TV, VPM will be offering two hours of programming on Saturday and Sunday night, including a new program highlighting Virginia artists, as well as highlights from past festival performances.
Online there will be new performances throughout the three days, like a 20-minute set from The Quebe Sisters. Musicians will perform from a variety of places: from their dens, garages, living rooms and recording studios. Past performances will also be streamed online, as well as new content such as kids’ activities from The Children’s Museum of Richmond and spotlights on marketplace vendors and volunteers. Streaming performances can be found at the Richmond Folk Festival website at https://www.richmondfolkfestival.org.
As in years’ past, the virtual Richmond Folk Festival will have its own poster, beer, and T-shirt, as well as volunteer and donation opportunities.
The virtual Folk Fest will be held during typical Folk Fest hours: Friday, Oct. 9 from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10 from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 11 from noon to 8 p.m.
A detailed schedule will be released closer to the festival. More performers will also be announced in the weeks ahead.
“We’re hoping people will be able to experience the Folk Festival whichever way works for them: whether that’s having a host party with the family and watching it online or on TV, or listening to a broadcast while doing yard work,” Lecky said. “Our goal is to provide the best Folk Fest feeling we can.”
Last year, the Richmond Folk Festival drew over 220,000 people over three days. This will be the 16th year for the festival.
