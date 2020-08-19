Richmond Folk Festival announces details and first performers for virtual festival Oct. 9-11

Although the Richmond Folk Festival won't be held in person on the riverfront this fall due to coronavirus concerns, fans will be able to enjoy a "virtual" event Oct. 9-11.

“We’re doing everything we can to make the second weekend in October a true Folk Festival weekend,” Lisa Sims, CEO of Venture Richmond which organizes the event, said in an email.

Fans can tune in to the virtual Folk Fest three different ways throughout the weekend: on TV, on the radio and online streaming.

Roughly 20 musical performers – both new and old – will present new material for the virtual Folk Fest. Six of those performers were announced on Wednesday including past fan favorites The Quebe Sisters, Los Texmaniacs, Vishtèn, Central American artist Aurelio and Iraqi oud virtuoso Rahim AlHaj, as well as New Orleans’ Walter “Wolfman” Washington, who will be performing virtually for the first time for the festival.

“We wanted to provide three ways for folks to take in their folk,” said Stephen Lecky, director of events for Venture Richmond.

On the radio, Richmond public radio stations will be rebroadcasting some of the best performances from the Folk Festival from the past 15 years throughout the weekend.