Richmond Folk Festival announces first group of artists in 2022 line-up

The Richmond Folk Festival announced the first group of artists that will preform at the riverfront this fall.

This year's Richmond Folk Festival will take place from Oct. 7 to 9. In past years, the three-day festival has drawn over 200,000 visitors, depending on the weather.

“We are looking forward to showcasing downtown Richmond’s ever-changing riverfront once again for a beautiful weekend of music, dance, food and crafts with the James River and our city skyline as the perfect backdrop,” said Stephen Lecky, director of events at Venture Richmond in a statement. “This event holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and year 18 is shaping up to be one of the best.”

Over 30 groups will perform at this year's Folk Festival.

Eight performers have been announced so far. They are:

Beòloach from Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia: A band of four featuring a fiddle, bagpipe, piano and guitar performing modern arrangements of traditional Scottish and Irish tunes.

Black Umfolosi from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe: An a cappella group that specialized in imbule singing and traditional Zulu dance which originated in the 1920's among rural mine workers in southern Africa. The vocal style remains popular throughout Zimbabwe today.

Bnat el Houariyat & Esraa Warda from Marrakech, Morocco, and New York, N.Y.: An ensemble of women vocalists whose call-and -response vocals celebrate the music of Marrakech.

Cedric Burnside from Holly Springs, Miss.: Burnside has performed for over three decades specializing in hill country blues. His music aims to shares the stories of his community in North Mississippi.

Fran Grace from Toledo, Ohio: Nicknamed "Lady Strings," Grace is a skilled sacred steel guitarist. She plays for African American Holiness-Pentecostal worship services.

Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago from Chicago, Ill.: The Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago performs the traditional Korean dance styles of pungmul and samulnori incorporating the vibrant energy of a harvest festival.

Sideline from Raleigh, N.C.: A bluegrass band that began as a side project, their latest album from 2021, "Ups, Downs, and No Name Towns," has cemented their reputation as a bluegrass touring band.

Son Rompe Pera from Naucalpan de Juárez, Mexico: A traditional marimba band, Son Rompe Pera is know for their explosive blend of cumbia, punk and ska.

More information can be found on the Richmond Folk Festival website at: https://www.richmondfolkfestival.org

