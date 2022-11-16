Richmond gospel group featured in new documentary premiering Thursday

Gospel artists The Legendary Ingramettes are featured in a new documentary, “Roots of American Culture: A Cross-Country Visit with Living Treasures of the Folk and Traditional Arts,” which explores the lives and work of the 2022 NEA National Heritage Fellows, the nation’s highest honor in the folk and traditional arts.

The documentary premiers online Thursday at 8 p.m. on the National Endowment for the Arts website, arts.gov/honors/heritage

The film will take viewers around the nation, highlighting the artistry and diversity of cultural traditions in America. One of the stops is Richmond, where The Legendary Ingramettes reminisce about their more than six decades of bringing love and light to their community through their good works, service, and song.

The Legendary Ingramettes were among 10 artists announced in June as recipients of the 2022 National Heritage Fellowships. Others ranged from a bluegrass fiddler to a Tibetan opera singer to a Navajo textile artist and weaver. The NEA has awarded 467 National Heritage Fellowships since 1982, recognizing artists working in more than 200 distinct art forms.