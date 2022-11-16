Richmond gospel group featured in new documentary premiering Thursday

From staff reports
Gospel artists The Legendary Ingramettes are featured in a new documentary, “Roots of American Culture: A Cross-Country Visit with Living Treasures of the Folk and Traditional Arts,” which explores the lives and work of the 2022 NEA National Heritage Fellows, the nation’s highest honor in the folk and traditional arts.
The documentary premiers
online Thursday at 8 p.m. on the National Endowment for the Arts website, arts.gov/honors/heritage
The film will take viewers around the nation, highlighting the artistry and diversity of cultural traditions in America. One of the stops is Richmond, where The Legendary Ingramettes reminisce about their more than six decades of bringing love and light to their community through their good works, service, and song.
The Legendary Ingramettes were among 10 artists
announced in June as recipients of the 2022 National Heritage Fellowships. Others ranged from a bluegrass fiddler to a Tibetan opera singer to a Navajo textile artist and weaver. The NEA has awarded 467 National Heritage Fellowships since 1982, recognizing artists working in more than 200 distinct art forms.
“Roots of American Culture” will include closed captions and audio description. The film will be available to view on demand following the premiere at
arts.gov/heritage.
PHOTOS: Sunday at the Richmond Folk Festival
Members of Black Umfolosi performed on the Altria Stage Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The bass player for Andre Thierry Zydeco band performed on the Dominion Energy Dance Pavilion stage Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Zydeco Queen Jarene and Richard Day danced to the musice of ther Andre Thierry Zydeco band as they performed on the Dominion Energy Dance Pavilion stage Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Diana Joaquin danced solo as other danced to the music of the Andre Thierry Zydeco band at the Dominion Energy Dance Pavilion Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Andre Thierry and his Zydeco band performed on the Dominion Energy Dance Pavilion stage Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Members of Brat El Houariyat and Esraa Warda performed Moroccan music on the CoStar Stage Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Felipe Hostins performed his Brazilian music on the Dominion Energy Dance Pavilion stage Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Members of Brat El Houariyat and Esraa Warda performed Moroccan music on the CoStar Stage Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Visitors walk between venues after a visit to the family section Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Felipe Hostins performed his Brazilian music on the Dominion Energy Dance Pavilion stage Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
A couple dances to the music of Felipe Hostins at the Dominion Energy Dance Pavilion Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Members of Brat El Houariyat and Esraa Warda performed Moroccan music on the CoStar Stage Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Members of Brat El Houariyat and Esraa Warda performed Moroccan music on the CoStar Stage Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Patrons walk between venues Sunday 10/9/2022, on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Members of Black Umfolosi performed on the Altria Stage Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Patrons crossed the foot bridge to Browns Island Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Volunteers collected donations on Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The bass player for Andre Thierry Zydeco band performed on the Dominion Energy Dance Pavilion stage Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Dancers enjoying the music at the Dominion Energy Dance Pavilion stage Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Felipe Hostins band performed on the Dominion Energy Dance Pavilion stage Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Dancers enjoying the music at Dominion Energy Dance Pavilion stage Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Folk festival visitors make at stop at the James River Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH