Richmond Gospel group, the Legendary Ingramettes, awarded a National Heritage Fellowship

When she learned the Legendary Ingramettes would be awarded a National Heritage Fellowship, a major honor announced Tuesday, the Rev. Almeta Ingram-Miller’s first thought was “Wow!”

Then she thought of her late mother, Maggie Ingram, who launched the Richmond-based but world-renown Gospel group on this path from the most humble of beginnings.

Ingram-Miller, Ingram’s oldest daughter, recalled the moment in August 2011, when the Ingramettes were being introduced as they prepared to perform at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on the occasion of the unveiling of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington. She looked at her mom, whose father pulled her out of school in the 3rd grade so she could work in the fields of a Georgia cotton plantation, and wondered, “Could you ever have imagined that you would be standing in the wings of the Kennedy Center?”

In her mother’s wildest dreams, neither could she have imagined an award like the National Heritage Fellowship, Ingram-Miller said.

“I think she would say that it is amazing what God can do, and she would give all of the glory and all of the credit to God,” she said.

Ingram-Miller added with a laugh: “Man, you have to look at the series of events that had to happen for something like this to even come off.”

***

National Heritage Fellowships are awarded by the National Endowment for the Arts annually to between nine and 15 folk and traditional artists who have made significant contributions to America’s traditional arts heritage. The fellowship carries a monetary award of $25,000.

The Legendary Ingramettes were among 10 fellowship recipients in the 2022 class.

“In their artistic practices, the NEA National Heritage Fellows tell their own stories on their own terms. They pass their skills and knowledge to others through mentorship and teaching,” said National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD in a statement. “These honorees are not only sustaining the cultural history of their art form and of their community, they are also enriching our nation as a whole.”

Other recipients include:

Michael Cleveland, bluegrass fiddler from Charlestown, Ind.; Eva Enciñias, flamenco artist from Albuquerque, N.M.; Excelsior Band, brass band musicians from Mobile, Ala.; Stanley Jacobs, quelbe flutist and bandleader from St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands; Francis “Palani” Sinenci, master Hawaiian hale builder from Hana, Hawaii; Tsering Wangmo Satho, Tibetan opera singer and dancer from Richmond, Calif.; C. Brian Williams, step artist and producer from Washington, D.C.; Shaka Zulu, Black masking craftsman, stilt dancer and musician from New Orleans; TahNibaa Naataanii, Navajo/Diné textile artist and weaver from Shiprock, New Mexico.

The NEA has awarded 467 National Heritage Fellowships since 1982, recognizing artists working in more than 200 distinct art forms. A film celebrating the 2022 class of artists and tradition bearers will premiere in the fall on arts.gov.

Over the years, at least 14 artists with Virginia connections have received the honor. The Legendary Ingramettes are the first from the Richmond area, said Jon Lohman, director of the Center for Cultural Vibrancy, a nonprofit based in Charlottesville, who nominated the Legendary Ingramettes for the award.

“I have been so gratified to have successfully nominated a number of artists from Virginia and beyond for this prestigious honor during my 20 years in the field, and while each one is special, I'd have to say that the Ingramettes are nearest and dearest to my heart,” said Lohman, who formerly served as Virginia State Folklorist and director of the Virginia Folklife Program at Virginia Humanities.

“To me they perfectly embody the very essence of this honor, combining lifelong artistic mastery with deep and dedicated service to their community. They are nothing short of icons in the city, an inspiring force to anyone who has been fortunate to witness them perform, and a blessing to us all.”

Ingram-Miller is chair of the CCV board.

The Legendary Ingramettes are “electrifying” in performance, Lohman said in a 2020 Times-Dispatch article about the group’s most recent album, “Take a Look in the Book,” which was its first album since the 2015 passing of Richmond’s “Gospel queen,” Maggie Ingram, who was 84 at the time of her death.

“They share so much of themselves on stage and are so much in the moment, you just feel like you’re always seeing and hearing something that has never happened before and won’t again,” he said in that story. Lohman accompanied the Ingramettes on a 2019 tour of Bulgaria and Serbia, and he was amazed at the reception. Tearful fans would stay long after the show for the opportunity to hug members of the group.

“Obviously gospel is religious music … but it really goes beyond that,” he said. “It’s about connection. It’s about these folks sharing themselves and their lives. They connect with people in a way that I’ve never seen another group do.”

The current configuration of the Legendary Ingramettes still includes two generations of Ingrams: Ingram-Miller, Cheryl Maroney Yancey, who is Maggie Ingram’s granddaughter, and Carrie Ingram Jackson, Ingram's daughter-in-law. They are joined by Valerie Stewart, Ingram's goddaughter, and a band that includes Stuart Hamlin, Patrick Newby, and Ken Heath on keyboards, Calvin “Kool-Aid” Curry on bass and Randall Cort on drums.

It all started with Maggie Ingram.

***

Born on the 4th of July in 1930, Ingram was the fourth of sixth surviving children of a sharecropping family on a plantation in Georgia’s Coffee County. At a young age, she taught herself to play the piano, and began playing and singing for the small Pentecostal church her family attended.

At 16, she married a fellow sharecropper and moved to Miami, where her husband became an associate pastor of a church. The couple had five children, and Ingram helped in her husband’s ministry by singing and playing the piano, and, to help make ends meet, she worked as a maid. However, there were many challenges, and her husband eventually abandoned Ingram and their children.

Ingram prayed for a way to keep her family together, and the answer she heard was music. She taught her children to sing in harmony, and she formed Maggie Ingram and the Ingramettes.

“Mama played the piano,” Ingram-Miller recalled, “and we sang.”

A son with rheumatic heart disease needed a climate cooler than South Florida, so she prayed about that, too, and the answer she heard was “Richmond.” She asked her Florida pastor if he knew of a church in Richmond she could contact. He did, a connection was made and the pastor of the Richmond church told her to let him know when they arrived, and he would find them a place to live.

So, on Dec. 23, 1961, in Miami, Miller loaded her children in a green-and-white Chevrolet Bel Air – “In those days, they had two seats that looked like sofas all the way across,” Ingram-Miller recalled – and headed north toward Richmond.

Getting there, though, was no simple task for a Black woman traveling alone with five children – ages 7 to 15 – in the pre-civil rights South.

These were the days before Interstate 95 was completed through much of the South, meaning Ingram had to motor through segregated town after segregated town on roads such as US 301. By the time she reached South Carolina that first night, Ingram was exhausted and could go no farther. She pulled into a service station where the kids noticed a sign: “Whites only.”

“Don’t worry about it,” Ingram told her children. “It’ll be all right.”

She had barely stopped the car in the station’s parking lot when “the biggest white man I’ve ever seen in my life” emerges from the station’s office and walks toward them.

“Hey, gal,” Ingram-Miller remembers the man saying to her mother, “what are you doing here?”

Her mother explained she was tired and needed to sleep and would be on her way in the morning.

“He abruptly turns away from us, goes back into the service station, comes out with a chair and the biggest shotgun I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Ingram-Miller, who was 9 years old at the time. “He says, ‘You go ahead and sleep, and I’m going to watch y’all while you sleep.’ Then he sits down and lays the shotgun across his lap.”

When they first saw the gun, Ingram-Miller said, “We didn’t know if we were going to make it or not.” But it turned out he was looking out for them, even waving off a police cruiser at one point, she said. Next morning, he tapped on the window and told Ingram to let her children go to the whites-only bathroom to wash up before they left. He also brought out a bag full of crackers and soda, saying he didn’t have much food in the station, but they were welcome to what he had.

He told her to pull her car up to the pump, and he filled her tank for free.

“Isn’t that crazy?” Ingram-Miller said. “But those are the things I share with people, that even back in the pre-civil rights South, there was hope. We found hope.”

Her mother drove into Richmond later that night, Christmas Eve. She called the church pastor, and a deacon took Ingram and her children to a house on North 8th Street, where Reynolds Community College is today. They built a coal fire in the potbelly stove in the living room, and “We laid down in our little house, in the new land God had sent us to,” Ingram-Miller said.

Ingram took a job as a housekeeper for civil rights attorney Oliver W. Hill Sr., and she later started her own child-care business. Maggie Ingram and the Ingramettes made their Richmond debut at Hood Temple A.M.E. Zion Church, and made enough of an impression that they were invited to open for a gospel concert at what is now Altria Theater. Acclaim came quickly as they were booked to sign with established acts along the East Coast, performed with a young Aretha Franklin and even secured a recording contract.

Ingram also became known for her community outreach, delivering free food to the needy, launching a prison ministry and playing a key role in the development of “Family Day” programs at Virginia correctional centers and providing transportation to family members who could not afford travel expenses. She also opened her home as a halfway house for recently released female prisoners.

Her mother simply “tried to do what was right” and to contribute something to others, Ingram-Miller said, living by the principle that “it was not enough that I do something to better my condition, but that I share who I am and what I have with those who may not have even as much as I have.”

Ingram-Miller has continued her mother’s ministry, with visits to prisons and nursing homes.

The Legendary Ingramettes have broadened their audience in recent decades, becoming popular attractions at events such as the Richmond Folk Festival, where Ingram-Miller has said with a laugh that many of the audiences are “not people who look like us.”

Which she loves.

“This thing about diversity and inclusion and all that, it always just came naturally to my mom,” she said. “She always taught us that.”

Such events “allow us to share who we are with each other” and though “music kind of undergirds all of it, it’s not just about the music,” she said. “It’s about learning who others are and the things they care about.”

On the 2019 trip to Bulgaria and Serbia, her first trip out of the country, Ingram-Miller recalled how they didn’t speak the local language and most of the people they encountered spoke no English.

“Sometimes we had a translator and sometimes we did not, but the music just translated for us,” she said. “That was just incredible.”

***

The “bittersweet” aspect of the NEA award is, of course, that her mother is not here to enjoy it, Ingram-Miller said. While she knows her mother could never have imagined that her music and service would have merited such recognition, Ingram-Miller also knows what her mother’s reaction to the award would be: do more good.

“It’s not for you to walk around and say, ‘Look, I’ve gotten this award,’” Ingram-Miller said. “You serve even harder.”

The story of Ingramettes perhaps resonates with audiences, Ingram-Miller said.

“This is how people connect with us because our story and their stories are so similar,” she said. “We come from the same type of places, [but] maybe different spaces. But the struggles are the same. How we deal with the struggle, the hardships … but the end result is the same. For my mom, she was able to keep this family together.”

The Ingrams’ struggles were very real, but “all necessary,” Ingram-Miller said, quoting the Bible about “light affliction” being only momentary.

“This is the stuff that builds your character,” she said. “This is the stuff that builds your integrity. This is the stuff that builds your compassion for other people because you had to go through this yourself.

“It didn’t make us bitter, it made us better, and I’m so grateful for that.”