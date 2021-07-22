Richmond music venues are reopening -- finally! -- after the pandemic with jam-packed schedules. Here's what's on tap & what to expect.

After a long, dark, quiet year and a half, Richmond music venues like the Altria Theater, The National, The Broadberry and Virginia Credit Union Live! are finally opening their doors after being shuttered due to the pandemic.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Lucas Fritz, co-owner of the Broadberry Entertainment Group, said, of reopening The Broadberry on July 30 with a performance from national touring artist Langhorne Slim.
The Altria Theater will open for the first time in mid-August with the Southern Soul Music Festival, followed by indie rock double bill Wilco and Sleater-Kinney.
“I think the level of vaccinations has reached a point where people feel comfortable [to return to indoor venues],” Tim Miller, a spokesperson for ASM Richmond, which manages the Altria and Dominion Energy Center, said
“In June, the floodgates opened. We were announcing three to six shows a week,” Miller said, after 16 months of being dark, one of the longest in the history of the 94-year-old theater.
Altria is expecting a busy fall with Santana on Sept. 14, Counting Crows on Oct. 2. and Patti LaBelle on Oct. 16, just to name a few. As well as comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short on Oct. 22, John Crist on Nov. 4 and Tom Seguro on Nov. 13, which are selling very well, according to Miller. The National re-opened Thursday and Virginia Credit Union Live! will open July 24 with plans for a jam-packed fall with concerts from Drive-By Truckers with Richmond's own Matthew E. White, The Avett Brothers and a sold-out show from Machine Gun Kelly, among others.
Getting to this point took many different stakeholders coming together, Miller said. “To reopen, we first had to have touring companies willing to go back out on the road, promoters willing to take the risk and venues able to open and provide a safe environment. We’re finally in a place where all stakeholders are ready to start producing shows and events again.”
The Tin Pan in Henrico County opened Sunday with three sold-out shows from jazz musician Kim Waters.
“It was great,” Lisa Harrison, co-owner of the Tin Pan said. “It definitely seems like people are ready to go out and listen to music again.”
While Gov. Ralph Northam lifted all capacity restrictions on indoor music venues in Virginia earlier this summer, the Tin Pan decided to reopen at 50% capacity of its 220-person limit. The Tin Pan typically caters to an older crowd, age 55 and over, and Harrison said the Tin Pan wanted to be mindful of that. Concert-goers were also required to wear masks from the entrance to their tables, but that self-imposed mandate will be lifted in August.
Harrison said that the Tin Pan expects to increase its capacity in the weeks ahead, but they’re taking a slow and measured start after being dark for 16 months, which is different from other venues.
The Altria Theater, The Broadberry and The National all plan to reopen, or have already reopened, at 100% capacity. Altria is the largest indoor venue at 3,565, The National can hold 1,500 and The Broadberry has a capacity of 500. Virginia Credit Union Live is an outdoor amphitheater that can hold 6,000.
And while many people are ready to return to indoor and outdoor music concerts, the return hasn’t been completely smooth sailing.
In late June, the Foo Fighters performed the first major concert at Madison Square Garden in front of 15,000 fans. The Foo Fighters show was for vaccinated fans only and concert goers had to provide proof of vaccination in order to gain entry.
But even with those restrictions in place, weeks later, the Foo Fighters announced on Twitter that someone within the Foo Fighters organization had contracted COVID-19 and that they would have to cancel upcoming performances.
“Despite having made every effort to follow CDC COVID protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization,” the band said in a statement.
“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, Saturdays show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date.”
The Foo Fighters are still scheduled, as of this writing, to perform at Lollapalooza with Miley Cyrus and many others on Aug. 1. In 2019, Lollapalooza drew 400,000 people. This year’s festival will be at full capacity and concert goers will need to show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test obtained within 24 hours.
The Foo Fighters aren’t the only ones getting hit with COVID. Last week, another touring rock band, Buckcherry, announced that it would have to cancel upcoming performances after two band members contracted COVID-10, despite being vaccinated.
Music venues are an industry hit hard by the pandemic. While restaurants could open for take-out and offices could offer remote work, live music venues went dark and business came to a grinding halt.
But many operators still had to pay rent to their landlords, pay for utilities and insurance, without any income.
In December, Congress passed a $16 billion program to save entertainment venues struck by the pandemic. But roll-out for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program has been slow and marked by problems. The grant’s application portal didn’t open until the beginning of April, then closed due to technical difficulties and reopened at the end of the month.
According to the most recent July report, $97,339,587 was awarded to a total of 160 venues in Virginia through the program.
The Broadberry and The Camel applied and received grants from the program, as well as the Tin Pan. But others, like ASM Global which manages the Altria Theater and the Dominion Energy Center, said they applied but haven’t been approved yet.
“We had more than a 90% revenue loss in 2020 vs. 2019,” the Broadberry’s Fritz said. “It will allow us to pay off some of our debts, specifically to our landlord who was very gracious during the pandemic, and get us back to a good starting ground in the post-pandemic live entertainment space.”
The grant program is intended to provide a lifeline to hard-hit small businesses, nonprofits and venues and is administered by the Small Business Organization, but its dispersement has raised some eyebrows.
According to the New York Times, the Broadway musical “Hamilton” received $30 million from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, and could qualify for $20 million more. The pandemic shut down the Broadway production along with four tour productions. Each production was eligible for $10 million to make up for lost revenue, resulting in $30 million in federal aid. Since opening in 2015, “Hamilton” has grossed $650 million.
Regardless, local venues are going full steam ahead and planning a jam-packed fall.
“A lot of bands want to tour as soon as they can. The fall is going to be really, really busy with national acts. Starting Oct. 1, our calendars are packed almost every night with some dates having 8 to 10 holds on them,” Jessica Gordon, who books for the Broadberry, The Camel, Richmond Music Hall, and others, said. Some shows for nationally touring acts have already sold-out, like Beach Bunny on Nov. 13 at the Broadberry.
The National is also hosting two already sold-out shows for hometown hero Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker in September.
The Perkinson Center for Arts and Education in Chesterfield will be opening for the first time after decades of planning and fundraising. The 20,500-square-foot venue and 350-seat Jimmy Dean Theater is slowly starting to fill its in-person calendar with folk duo Bettman & Halpin on July 30, Paulo Franco on July 31 and Black Violin, a Grammy-nominated hip-hop duo of two Black artists on violin and viola, on Aug. 12.
While pod-seating concerts were a hit with the public, many organizers won’t be reprising them. The Broadberry Entertainment Group has one more concert for The Wood Brothers on Brown’s Island in late August, which will include already-sold pods and general admission. They plan to host more outdoor concerts on Brown’s Island and while they may not be “pod-seating” concerts, they may offer VIP areas or dedicated places where people can host a group.
“People really liked the pods and having a place that was theirs and where they could put all their stuff,” The Broadberry's Gordon said. She wonders about how fans will react to indoor concerts upon reopening, if people will still want to be pushed up against the stage or if they will prefer more social distancing and spacing.
As for the future of concerts and experiencing live music, Gordon said, “I don’t know how the pandemic has changed it, but I’m certain it has.”
While the Broadberry's Fritz said that he's excited to be opening this week and operating, he said, "The pandemic was terrible. We are not quite out of the woods yet. But it has allowed us an opportunity to make new connections with artists and work with new venues. We hope to take that forward to make the music scene even more thriving."
