Richmond music venues are reopening -- finally! -- after the pandemic with jam-packed schedules. Here's what's on tap & what to expect.

Getting to this point took many different stakeholders coming together, Miller said. “To reopen, we first had to have touring companies willing to go back out on the road, promoters willing to take the risk and venues able to open and provide a safe environment. We’re finally in a place where all stakeholders are ready to start producing shows and events again.”

The Tin Pan in Henrico County opened Sunday with three sold-out shows from jazz musician Kim Waters.

“It was great,” Lisa Harrison, co-owner of the Tin Pan said. “It definitely seems like people are ready to go out and listen to music again.”

While Gov. Ralph Northam lifted all capacity restrictions on indoor music venues in Virginia earlier this summer, the Tin Pan decided to reopen at 50% capacity of its 220-person limit. The Tin Pan typically caters to an older crowd, age 55 and over, and Harrison said the Tin Pan wanted to be mindful of that. Concert-goers were also required to wear masks from the entrance to their tables, but that self-imposed mandate will be lifted in August.

Harrison said that the Tin Pan expects to increase its capacity in the weeks ahead, but they’re taking a slow and measured start after being dark for 16 months, which is different from other venues.