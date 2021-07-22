Richmond music venues are reopening — finally! — after the pandemic with jam-packed schedules. Here's what's to expect.

On Monday, Eric Clapton announced that he will not perform at any venue that requires concertgoers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Music venues are part of an industry that has been hit hard by the pandemic. While restaurants could open for takeout and offices could offer remote work, concert venues went dark and business came to a grinding halt.

But many operators still had to pay rent to their landlords, as well as for utilities and insurance, without any income.

In December, Congress passed a $16 billion program to save entertainment venues. But rollout of the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program has been slow and marked by problems. The program’s application portal didn’t open until the beginning of April, and then it closed because of technical difficulties before reopening at the end of the month.

According to the July report, $97,339,587 has been awarded to 160 venues in Virginia through the program.

The Broadberry and The Camel applied and received grants from the program, as did The Tin Pan. But others — including ASM Global, which manages the Altria Theater and the Dominion Energy Center — said they applied but haven’t been approved yet.