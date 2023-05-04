The Richmond area will see an abundance of live music this season. Whether you favor smaller settings or the big buzz of larger shows, this summer’s schedules offer a wide range of options for nights out with music.
And while you’re adding these to your calendar, be sure to check regularly for schedule updates, as some series have additional shows to be announced.
Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at The SERVPRO Pavilion at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell has a big season planned. Highlights from its growing schedule include Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional on July 26, Dan + Shay on Aug. 11, Nelly following the next night on Aug. 12, and Lady A on Aug. 26. Turning toward the Servpro of Chesterfield After Hours Concert Series at the River City Sportsplex in Midlothian, country artist Kip Moore will follow some overseas dates with a show June 3. Co-headlining bills from The Temptations and The Four Tops on June 29 plus Colt Ford and Creed Fisher on July 15 are also part of the lineup.
On Brown’s Island, Friday Cheers from Venture Richmond offers RVA Music Night with Butcher Brown and more May 26, folk duo Watchhouse on June 9, the June 16 return of Tank & The Bangas, and The Vegabonds on June 23 as part of its schedule. The LiVE LOUD series from the Broadberry Entertainment Group is packed with highlights that include Primus’ Les Claypool and his Fearless Flying Frog Brigade on June 6, Rainbow Kitten Surprise on June 13, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on Aug. 8, and returning successes from last year’s schedule with Over the James 2023 featuring AVAIL, The Gaslight Anthem and more on July 29, plus Mt. Joy on Sept. 15. And after Dead & Company wraps up its final tour this summer, bassist Oteil Burbridge will bring Oteil & Friends with Keller Williams’ Grateful Gospel featuring John Kadlecik to Brown’s Island on Sept. 17.
Among the varied lineup for Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway, look for metal titans Mastodon and Gojira on May 9, Tedeschi Trucks Band with Ziggy Marley on June 29, Train on Aug. 12, and an Aug. 21 co-headliner with Marcus King and Charley Crockett.
Dominion Energy Riverrock has three days of live music planned, May 19-21, with performances scheduled from 49 Winchester, Neal Francis, Kitchen Dwellers, Erin & The Wildfire, and more. Head to Music at Maymont for an outdoor schedule that includes Lettuce and Steel Pulse on June 21, Carbon Leaf on July 14, and Shakey Graves and Trampled by Turtles on Aug. 5. And enjoy the natural setting of the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for its Flowers After 5 shows that feature Charlottesville’s jam-friendly Kendall Street Company on May 18, jazz from Jay Brown’s Grace Street Seven on July 20, and Jackass Flats on Aug. 31.
Returning this year for two days is Daydream Fest at Main Line Brewery on May 28-29, featuring eight bands per day, including Kate Bollinger, Matthew E. White, No BS! Brass Band, and Palm Palm, food trucks and more.
New this year, the Iron Blossom Music Festival is a two-day event bringing over 15 performers to Monroe Park, including headliners Hozier, Lord Huron and Noah Kahan on Aug. 26-27.
Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at The SERVPRO Pavilion at The Meadow Event Park
Where: The Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell
Tickets: Vary by artist
May 19: Jo Dee Messina
June 2: Chris Young
July 13: NEEDTOBREATHE
July 23: Riley Green
July 26: Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional
July 29: Dirty Heads with Lupe Fiasco, more
July 30: Lee Brice
Aug. 3: Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off the Earth
Aug. 10: The Concert: A Tribute to Abba
Aug. 11: Dan + Shay
Aug. 12: Nelly
Aug. 26: Lady A
Aug. 31: Gary Clark Jr.
Daydream Fest
Where: Main Line Brewery, 1603 Ownby Lane
Tickets: $30-$40
May 28-29
Featuring Deau Eyes, Kate Bollinger, Matthew E. White, No BS! Brass Band, Palm Palm and more.
Dominion Energy Riverrock
Where: Brown's Island
Concert admission: free
May 19-21: 49 Winchester, Neal Francis, Kitchen Dwellers, Erin & The Wildfire, more
Flowers After 5
Where: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave.
Tickets: $8-$17; free for members
May 18: Kendall Street Company
May 25: Cozy Kats
June 15: The Jangling Reinharts
June 22: The Sweet Potatoes
June 29: Abrams Bridge
July 6: Hazeltone
July 13: The Donnybrooks
July 20: Jay Brown’s Grace Street Seven
July 27: Whiskey Rebellion
Aug. 3: Dead Letter Officers
Aug. 10: Soul Providers
Aug. 17: River City Band
Aug. 24: Natalie Brooke
Aug. 31: Jackass Flats
Sept. 7: The Original Elbe-Musikanten German Band
Friday Cheers
Where: Brown’s Island, downtown Richmond
Tickets: $10 advance or $15 at the gate; children 12 and younger admitted free
May 12: Sierra Ferrell
May 26: RVA Music Night with Butcher Brown, Celler Dwellers, Cassidy Snider & The Wranglers
June 2: Sampa the Great
June 9: Watchhouse
June 16: Tank and the Bangas
June 23: The Vegabonds
June 30: Flipturn
Iron Blossom Music Festival
Where: Monroe Park
Tickets: $149.50-$199.50
Aug. 26-27: Hozier, Lord Huron, Noah Kahan, Elle King, Faye Webster, Rayland Baxter, Colony House, The Heavy Heavy, Nikki Lane, Devon Gilfillian, Mipso, Son Little, Celisse, Danielle Ponder, Trousdale, Josiah & The Bonnevilles, and Briscoe, plus Richmond locals Angélica Garcia and The Legendary Ingramettes
LiVE LOUD Concerts on Brown’s Island
Where: Brown’s Island, downtown Richmond
Tickets: Vary by artist
June 6: Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade with special guests Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew: Remain in Light
June 13: Rainbow Kitten Surprise
July 18: Young the Giant with Milky Chance, Rosa Linn
July 29: AVAIL: Over the James 2023 featuring AVAIL, The Gaslight Anthem, Snapcase, Strike Anywhere, more
Aug. 8: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Aug. 12: Jampacked featuring Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Circles Around the Sun, more
Aug. 19: Fighting Gravity
Sept. 15: Mt. Joy
Sept. 17: Oteil & Friends with Keller Williams’ Grateful Gospel featuring John Kadlecik
Maymont
Where: 1700 Hampton St.
Tickets: Vary by artist
June 21: Lettuce and Steel Pulse
July 8: Trevor Hall with The California Honeydrops
July 14: Carbon Leaf
July 20: Greensky Bluegrass
Aug. 5: Shakey Graves & Trampled by Turtles
Music in the Park
Where: Forest Hill Park, 4021 Forest Hill Ave.
Tickets: Free
May 14: Andrew Alli & Josh Small
June 11: Dance Candy
July 9: Vagabond Dandies
Aug. 13: Afro-Zen All Stars
Sept. 10: Rob Williams
Oct. 8: Eastern Standard Time
Servpro of Chesterfield After Hours Concert Series at the River City Sportsplex
Where: River City Sportsplex, 13030 Genito Road, Midlothian
Tickets: Vary by artist
June 3: Kip Moore
June 16: Gary Allan
June 29: The Temptations and The Four Tops
June 30: Josh Turner
July 7: Get the Led Out
July 15: Colt Ford & Creed Fisher
Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway
Where: 900 E. Laburnum Ave.
Tickets: Vary by artist
May 9: Mastodon and Gojira
June 6: Pierce the Veil and The Used
June 27: Falling in Reverse
June 29: Tedeschi Trucks Band with Ziggy Marley
Aug. 7: Alter Bridge with Sevendust, Mammoth WVH
Aug. 12: Train with Better Than Ezra
Aug. 21: Marcus King and Charley Crockett
Sept. 14: Koe Wetzel