The Richmond area will see an abundance of live music this season. Whether you favor smaller settings or the big buzz of larger shows, this summer’s schedules offer a wide range of options for nights out with music.

And while you’re adding these to your calendar, be sure to check regularly for schedule updates, as some series have additional shows to be announced.

Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at The SERVPRO Pavilion at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell has a big season planned. Highlights from its growing schedule include Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional on July 26, Dan + Shay on Aug. 11, Nelly following the next night on Aug. 12, and Lady A on Aug. 26. Turning toward the Servpro of Chesterfield After Hours Concert Series at the River City Sportsplex in Midlothian, country artist Kip Moore will follow some overseas dates with a show June 3. Co-headlining bills from The Temptations and The Four Tops on June 29 plus Colt Ford and Creed Fisher on July 15 are also part of the lineup.

On Brown’s Island, Friday Cheers from Venture Richmond offers RVA Music Night with Butcher Brown and more May 26, folk duo Watchhouse on June 9, the June 16 return of Tank & The Bangas, and The Vegabonds on June 23 as part of its schedule. The LiVE LOUD series from the Broadberry Entertainment Group is packed with highlights that include Primus’ Les Claypool and his Fearless Flying Frog Brigade on June 6, Rainbow Kitten Surprise on June 13, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on Aug. 8, and returning successes from last year’s schedule with Over the James 2023 featuring AVAIL, The Gaslight Anthem and more on July 29, plus Mt. Joy on Sept. 15. And after Dead & Company wraps up its final tour this summer, bassist Oteil Burbridge will bring Oteil & Friends with Keller Williams’ Grateful Gospel featuring John Kadlecik to Brown’s Island on Sept. 17.

Among the varied lineup for Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway, look for metal titans Mastodon and Gojira on May 9, Tedeschi Trucks Band with Ziggy Marley on June 29, Train on Aug. 12, and an Aug. 21 co-headliner with Marcus King and Charley Crockett.

Dominion Energy Riverrock has three days of live music planned, May 19-21, with performances scheduled from 49 Winchester, Neal Francis, Kitchen Dwellers, Erin & The Wildfire, and more. Head to Music at Maymont for an outdoor schedule that includes Lettuce and Steel Pulse on June 21, Carbon Leaf on July 14, and Shakey Graves and Trampled by Turtles on Aug. 5. And enjoy the natural setting of the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for its Flowers After 5 shows that feature Charlottesville’s jam-friendly Kendall Street Company on May 18, jazz from Jay Brown’s Grace Street Seven on July 20, and Jackass Flats on Aug. 31.

Returning this year for two days is Daydream Fest at Main Line Brewery on May 28-29, featuring eight bands per day, including Kate Bollinger, Matthew E. White, No BS! Brass Band, and Palm Palm, food trucks and more.

New this year, the Iron Blossom Music Festival is a two-day event bringing over 15 performers to Monroe Park, including headliners Hozier, Lord Huron and Noah Kahan on Aug. 26-27.

Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at The SERVPRO Pavilion at The Meadow Event Park

Where: The Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell

Tickets: Vary by artist

May 19: Jo Dee Messina

June 2: Chris Young

July 13: NEEDTOBREATHE

July 23: Riley Green

July 26: Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional

July 29: Dirty Heads with Lupe Fiasco, more

July 30: Lee Brice

Aug. 3: Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off the Earth

Aug. 10: The Concert: A Tribute to Abba

Aug. 11: Dan + Shay

Aug. 12: Nelly

Aug. 26: Lady A

Aug. 31: Gary Clark Jr.

Daydream Fest

Where: Main Line Brewery, 1603 Ownby Lane

Tickets: $30-$40

May 28-29

Featuring Deau Eyes, Kate Bollinger, Matthew E. White, No BS! Brass Band, Palm Palm and more.

Dominion Energy Riverrock

Where: Brown's Island

Concert admission: free

May 19-21: 49 Winchester, Neal Francis, Kitchen Dwellers, Erin & The Wildfire, more

Flowers After 5

Where: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave.

Tickets: $8-$17; free for members

May 18: Kendall Street Company

May 25: Cozy Kats

June 15: The Jangling Reinharts

June 22: The Sweet Potatoes

June 29: Abrams Bridge

July 6: Hazeltone

July 13: The Donnybrooks

July 20: Jay Brown’s Grace Street Seven

July 27: Whiskey Rebellion

Aug. 3: Dead Letter Officers

Aug. 10: Soul Providers

Aug. 17: River City Band

Aug. 24: Natalie Brooke

Aug. 31: Jackass Flats

Sept. 7: The Original Elbe-Musikanten German Band

Friday Cheers

Where: Brown’s Island, downtown Richmond

Tickets: $10 advance or $15 at the gate; children 12 and younger admitted free

May 12: Sierra Ferrell

May 26: RVA Music Night with Butcher Brown, Celler Dwellers, Cassidy Snider & The Wranglers

June 2: Sampa the Great

June 9: Watchhouse

June 16: Tank and the Bangas

June 23: The Vegabonds

June 30: Flipturn

Iron Blossom Music Festival

Where: Monroe Park

Tickets: $149.50-$199.50

Aug. 26-27: Hozier, Lord Huron, Noah Kahan, Elle King, Faye Webster, Rayland Baxter, Colony House, The Heavy Heavy, Nikki Lane, Devon Gilfillian, Mipso, Son Little, Celisse, Danielle Ponder, Trousdale, Josiah & The Bonnevilles, and Briscoe, plus Richmond locals Angélica Garcia and The Legendary Ingramettes

LiVE LOUD Concerts on Brown’s Island

Where: Brown’s Island, downtown Richmond

Tickets: Vary by artist

June 6: Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade with special guests Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew: Remain in Light

June 13: Rainbow Kitten Surprise

July 18: Young the Giant with Milky Chance, Rosa Linn

July 29: AVAIL: Over the James 2023 featuring AVAIL, The Gaslight Anthem, Snapcase, Strike Anywhere, more

Aug. 8: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Aug. 12: Jampacked featuring Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Circles Around the Sun, more

Aug. 19: Fighting Gravity

Sept. 15: Mt. Joy

Sept. 17: Oteil & Friends with Keller Williams’ Grateful Gospel featuring John Kadlecik

Maymont

Where: 1700 Hampton St.

Tickets: Vary by artist

June 21: Lettuce and Steel Pulse

July 8: Trevor Hall with The California Honeydrops

July 14: Carbon Leaf

July 20: Greensky Bluegrass

Aug. 5: Shakey Graves & Trampled by Turtles

Music in the Park

Where: Forest Hill Park, 4021 Forest Hill Ave.

Tickets: Free

May 14: Andrew Alli & Josh Small

June 11: Dance Candy

July 9: Vagabond Dandies

Aug. 13: Afro-Zen All Stars

Sept. 10: Rob Williams

Oct. 8: Eastern Standard Time

Servpro of Chesterfield After Hours Concert Series at the River City Sportsplex

Where: River City Sportsplex, 13030 Genito Road, Midlothian

Tickets: Vary by artist

June 3: Kip Moore

June 16: Gary Allan

June 29: The Temptations and The Four Tops

June 30: Josh Turner

July 7: Get the Led Out

July 15: Colt Ford & Creed Fisher

Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway

Where: 900 E. Laburnum Ave.

Tickets: Vary by artist

May 9: Mastodon and Gojira

June 6: Pierce the Veil and The Used

June 27: Falling in Reverse

June 29: Tedeschi Trucks Band with Ziggy Marley

Aug. 7: Alter Bridge with Sevendust, Mammoth WVH

Aug. 12: Train with Better Than Ezra

Aug. 21: Marcus King and Charley Crockett

Sept. 14: Koe Wetzel