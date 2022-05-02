Richmond outdoor concert guide: Friday Cheers starts this week, plus After Hours, Brown's Island and more

There’s much to celebrate this year as outdoor concert schedules offer a “return to normal” and plenty of options to fill music fans’ calendars.

Along with lessened safety restrictions, look for even more offerings for outdoor shows. The After Hours concert series, along with this year’s lineup for its Doswell site, is adding the new series Chesterfield After Hours at River City Sports Complex in Midlothian. At least eight shows are being planned for the Chesterfield series, and, along with upcoming updates, look for Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners on July 22, Collective Soul and Switchfoot on July 27, ABBA The Concert on July 28, and for Little River Band on Oct. 15.

Live Loud Concerts on Brown’s Island, presented by The Broadberry Entertainment Group, also has a new series scheduled. Among its highlights, Bright Eyes will be performing June 2 with a 14-piece band and an eight-piece chamber orchestra. After its 2019 sellout reunion shows, AVAIL will bring “Over the James 2022” to Brown’s Island on Aug. 6, and Father John Misty is set to appear on Sept. 16.

Friday Cheers begins its series on Brown’s Island on May 6 with Japanese Breakfast, followed by Cory Wong on May 13 and RVA Music Night on May 27 with Matthew E. White, Benét, and The Last Real Circus; more performers are scheduled through late June.

The After Hours Concert Series at Meadow Event Park already has a big lineup on the boards with Fitz and The Tantrums and St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Brothers Osborne, Lady A and many more.

Also, look for a Beatle this summer when Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway welcomes Ringo Starr and His All-Starr band on June 21. Other notable shows for that series include Khruangbin on May 4, Bon Iver on June 12, Tedeschi Trucks Band with Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon on July 20, Norah Jones on July 22 and Lake Street Dive on Sept. 13.

And the Richmond Jazz Festival will return for the first time in two years on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14.

Be sure to check with the venues for the full schedule of concerts. It’s shaping up to be a great summer outdoors.

Friday Cheers

Where: Brown’s Island, downtown Richmond

Tickets: $10 advance or $15 at the gate; free for children 12 and younger

May 6: Japanese Breakfast with Abby Huston

May 13: Cory Wong with Pharaoh Sistare

May 27: RVA Music Night with Matthew E. White, Benét, The Last Real Circus

June 3: Bombino with Pachyman

June 10: Goth Babe with Kenneka Cook

June 17: Cory Henry with Shormey

June 24: 49 Winchester with Cassidy Snider & The Wranglers

Live Loud Concerts on Brown’s Island

Where: Brown’s Island, downtown Richmond

Tickets: Vary by artist

June 2: Bright Eyes with Alex G

June 18: Art of Noise RVA featuring Method Man & Redman

June 22: As I Lay Dying with White Chapel, Shadow of Intent, OV Sulfur

July 29: Lucy Dacus and Courtney Barnett with Samia

Aug. 6: Over the James 2022 featuring AVAIL, Quicksand, Cave In, Ceremony, Screaming Females, Terminal Bliss

Sept. 16: Father John Misty with Suki Waterhouse

Oct. 21: Mt. Joy with The Brook & The Bluff

After Hours Concert Series at The Meadow Event Park

Where: The Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell

Tickets: Vary by artist

June 5: ALT102.1 Big Field Day with Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Seratones

June 17: K95 Countryfest — Cole Swindell with Callista Clark

June 18: K95 Countryfest — Dustin Lynch with Parmalee and Cooper Alan

July 2: Chris Lane

July 14: Brothers Osborne

July 29: Lady A

July 30: Incubus with Sublime with Rome, The Aquadolls

Aug. 18: Michael Franti & Spearhead

Aug. 19: Dashboard Confessional & Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Aug. 27: Darius Rucker with Larry Fleet, Tyler Booth

Sept. 2: Jamey Johnson with Blackberry Smoke, Megan Moroney

Sept. 3: Sam Hunt with Ryan Hurd, Lily Rose

Sept. 16: Jake Owen

Sept. 17: Boyz II Men

Sept. 20: Goo Goo Dolls with Blue October

Additional shows are expected to be announced.

Chesterfield After Hours Concert Series at River City Sportsplex

Where: River City Sportsplex, 13030 Genito Road, Midlothian

Tickets: See website.

July 22: Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners

July 27: Collective Soul and Switchfoot

July 28: ABBA The Concert

Oct. 15: Little River Band

More shows to be announced.

Flowers After 5

Where: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave.

Tickets: See website; free for members.

Thursday evenings, mid-May through mid-September

Lickinghole Creek

Where: Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery, 4100 Knolls Point Drive, Goochland

Tickets: See website.

May 14: Keller Williams’ Keel It with Keller & The Keels

May 15: Keller Williams’ Praise It! with Keller Williams solo + Grateful Gospel featuring Gibb Droll

Maymont

Where: 1700 Hampton St.

Tickets: Vary by artist

June 9: Guster and The Wood Brothers

July 15: Carbon Leaf

Sept. 29: Umphrey’s McGee

Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway

Where: 900 E. Laburnum Ave.

Tickets: Vary by artist

May 4: Khruangbin with Toro y Moi

May 14: Koe Wetzel with Tim Montana, Ella Langley

June 12: Bon Iver with Bonny Light Horseman

June 16: Zach Bryan

June 21: Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band

July 12: Dirty Heads with SOJA, Tribal Seeds, Artikal Sound System

July 20: Tedeschi Trucks Band with Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon

July 22: Norah Jones

Aug. 12: Cody Johnson and Friends

Sept. 13: Lake Street Dive with The Dip

Music in the Park

Where: Forest Hill Park, 4021 Forest Hill Ave.

Tickets: Free

May 8: Mother’s Little Helper

June 5: Super Sugar Beats

July 17: Boulevardiers

Aug. 7: Unity Sound Reggae Band

Sept. 11: Rob Williams