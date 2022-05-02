Richmond outdoor concert guide: Friday Cheers starts this week, plus After Hours, Brown's Island and more

There’s much to celebrate this year as outdoor concert schedules offer a “return to normal” and plenty of options to fill music fans’ calendars.
Along with lessened safety restrictions, look for even more offerings for outdoor shows. The After Hours concert series, along with this year’s lineup for its Doswell site, is adding the new series Chesterfield After Hours at River City Sports Complex in Midlothian. At least eight shows are being planned for the Chesterfield series, and, along with upcoming updates, look for Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners on July 22, Collective Soul and Switchfoot on July 27, ABBA The Concert on July 28, and for Little River Band on Oct. 15.
Live Loud Concerts on Brown’s Island, presented by The Broadberry Entertainment Group, also has a new series scheduled. Among its highlights, Bright Eyes will be performing June 2 with a 14-piece band and an eight-piece chamber orchestra. After its 2019 sellout reunion shows, AVAIL will bring “Over the James 2022” to Brown’s Island on Aug. 6, and Father John Misty is set to appear on Sept. 16.
Friday Cheers begins its series on Brown’s Island on May 6 with Japanese Breakfast, followed by Cory Wong on May 13 and RVA Music Night on May 27 with Matthew E. White, Benét, and The Last Real Circus; more performers are scheduled through late June.
The After Hours Concert Series at Meadow Event Park already has a big lineup on the boards with Fitz and The Tantrums and St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Brothers Osborne, Lady A and many more.
Also, look for a Beatle this summer when Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway welcomes Ringo Starr and His All-Starr band on June 21. Other notable shows for that series include Khruangbin on May 4, Bon Iver on June 12, Tedeschi Trucks Band with Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon on July 20, Norah Jones on July 22 and Lake Street Dive on Sept. 13.
And the Richmond Jazz Festival will return for the first time in two years on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14.
Be sure to check with the venues for the full schedule of concerts. It’s shaping up to be a great summer outdoors.
Friday Cheers
Where: Brown’s Island, downtown Richmond
Tickets: $10 advance or $15 at the gate; free for children 12 and younger
May 6: Japanese Breakfast with Abby Huston
May 13: Cory Wong with Pharaoh Sistare
May 27: RVA Music Night with Matthew E. White, Benét, The Last Real Circus
June 3: Bombino with Pachyman
June 10: Goth Babe with Kenneka Cook
June 17: Cory Henry with Shormey
June 24: 49 Winchester with Cassidy Snider & The Wranglers
Live Loud Concerts on Brown’s Island
Where: Brown’s Island, downtown Richmond
Tickets: Vary by artist
June 2: Bright Eyes with Alex G
June 18: Art of Noise RVA featuring Method Man & Redman
June 22: As I Lay Dying with White Chapel, Shadow of Intent, OV Sulfur
July 29: Lucy Dacus and Courtney Barnett with Samia
Aug. 6: Over the James 2022 featuring AVAIL, Quicksand, Cave In, Ceremony, Screaming Females, Terminal Bliss
Sept. 16: Father John Misty with Suki Waterhouse
Oct. 21: Mt. Joy with The Brook & The Bluff
After Hours Concert Series at The Meadow Event Park
Where: The Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell
Tickets: Vary by artist
www.afterhoursconcert series.com
June 5: ALT102.1 Big Field Day with Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Seratones
June 17: K95 Countryfest — Cole Swindell with Callista Clark
June 18: K95 Countryfest — Dustin Lynch with Parmalee and Cooper Alan
July 2: Chris Lane
July 14: Brothers Osborne
July 29: Lady A
July 30: Incubus with Sublime with Rome, The Aquadolls
Aug. 18: Michael Franti & Spearhead
Aug. 19: Dashboard Confessional & Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Aug. 27: Darius Rucker with Larry Fleet, Tyler Booth
Sept. 2: Jamey Johnson with Blackberry Smoke, Megan Moroney
Sept. 3: Sam Hunt with Ryan Hurd, Lily Rose
Sept. 16: Jake Owen
Sept. 17: Boyz II Men
Sept. 20: Goo Goo Dolls with Blue October
Additional shows are expected to be announced.
Chesterfield After Hours Concert Series at River City Sportsplex
Where: River City Sportsplex, 13030 Genito Road, Midlothian
Tickets: See website.
www.afterhoursconcert series.com
July 22: Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners
July 27: Collective Soul and Switchfoot
July 28: ABBA The Concert
Oct. 15: Little River Band
More shows to be announced.
Flowers After 5
Where: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave.
Tickets: See website; free for members.
Info: www.lewisginter.org
Thursday evenings, mid-May through mid-September
Lickinghole Creek
Where: Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery, 4100 Knolls Point Drive, Goochland
Tickets: See website.
May 14: Keller Williams’ Keel It with Keller & The Keels
May 15: Keller Williams’ Praise It! with Keller Williams solo + Grateful Gospel featuring Gibb Droll
Maymont
Where: 1700 Hampton St.
Tickets: Vary by artist
June 9: Guster and The Wood Brothers
July 15: Carbon Leaf
Sept. 29: Umphrey’s McGee
Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway
Where: 900 E. Laburnum Ave.
Tickets: Vary by artist
May 4: Khruangbin with Toro y Moi
May 14: Koe Wetzel with Tim Montana, Ella Langley
June 12: Bon Iver with Bonny Light Horseman
June 16: Zach Bryan
June 21: Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band
July 12: Dirty Heads with SOJA, Tribal Seeds, Artikal Sound System
July 20: Tedeschi Trucks Band with Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon
July 22: Norah Jones
Aug. 12: Cody Johnson and Friends
Sept. 13: Lake Street Dive with The Dip
Music in the Park
Where: Forest Hill Park, 4021 Forest Hill Ave.
Tickets: Free
May 8: Mother’s Little Helper
June 5: Super Sugar Beats
July 17: Boulevardiers
Aug. 7: Unity Sound Reggae Band
Sept. 11: Rob Williams
Oct. 2: Afro-Zen