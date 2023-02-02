National Public Radio has selected Richmond singer/songwriter Deau Eyes as one of its “2023 Artists to Watch.”

NPR Music's partner stations picked 10 new artists “poised for greatness in 2023,” with independent music station WNRN selecting Deau Eyes for the list.

Deau Eyes is the band name for indie rock powerhouse Ali Thibodeau. Originally from Richmond, she moved to New York where she busked on subway platforms for money, before moving back to Richmond at the recommendation of her friend and fellow musician, Lucy Dacus.

In Richmond, she kickstarted her music career in earnest, playing at several venues around town.

Last year, Deau Eyes released her second album, “Legacies,” on Richmond-based label Subflora. Thibodeau described the album, which was mostly written during the pandemic, as “love songs for the apocalypse.”

“Co-produced by Subflora's founder, Scott Lane, and Butcher Brown's DJ Harrison, the record boasts a sonic maturation that's still firmly anchored by Thibodeau's standout voice and songwriting prowess. While Thibodeau continues to write and workshop songs on a rolling basis, she plans on spending 2023 bringing Legacies to life on the road,” WNRN’s Desiré Moses wrote in the article.

Other artists selected as "ones to watch in 2023" include Los Angeles electronic duo LANNDS, Austin, Texas' Caramelo Haze and North Carolina indie band Wednesday.

Deau Eyes also performed at the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Live from the Newsroom concert series in August.

Read more about her and her music in our profile.

