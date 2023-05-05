From staff reports
The Richmond Symphony will hold a free outdoor concert at Abner Clay Park in Jackson Ward on Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m.
The event will feature the symphony’s “Big Tent” – its state-of-the-art mobile stage and is the result of a partnership between the symphony and the
Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, which is hosting the Children’s Book & Music Festival. The symphony will contribute musical presentations to the festival during May, culminating in the family- and pet-friendly concert at Abner Clay Park.
The concert will feature the music of Florence Price, Joseph Bologne and Adolphus Hailstork. Chia-Hsuan Lin will conduct the symphony.
The rain date is May 28, also at 7 p.m.
Upcoming free outdoor concerts performed by the Richmond Symphony will include Bryan Park, on June 3, 2 p.m.; Pocahontas State Park, June 10, 8 p.m., and Meadow Farm at Crump Park, July 4 , 4 p.m.
Top five weekend events: Friday Cheers, ¿Qué Pasa? Festival & Arts in the Park
¿Qué Pasa? Festival
Saturday
Immerse yourself in the beauty and diversity of Hispanic and Latin American cultures as the 22nd annual ¿Qué Pasa? Festival returns, bringing together local Hispanic and Latino businesses, artisans, restaurants, entertainers and more on Brown’s Island for a day filled with Latin music and culinary staples, desserts and drinks, an artisan market offering homemade crafts, gifts and more, and a kids area with live artist exhibitions and hands-on activities. Noon to 8 p.m. at 500 Tredegar St. Free to attend; pay as you go.
Arts in the Park
Saturday and Sunday
Byrd Park transforms into an art gallery for the 52nd installment of Richmond’s award-winning arts and crafts show, featuring over 300 artists from across the country exhibiting and selling their work, from paintings and ceramics to furniture, glass, sculpture, photography and more. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free to attend; pay as you go.
Friday Cheers
Friday
Friday Cheers returns to Brown’s Island for live music along the James River. Popular indie rock group Snail Mail, pictured here, and bands Water From Your Eyes and Dazy kick off the series, with a variety of food vendors serving eats, and space to spread your blanket out for an evening on the lawn. 6:30-9:30 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.) at 500 Tredegar St. $10 in advance, $15 at door.
Richmond Symphony 'Return of the Jedi'
Saturday
Journey to a galaxy far, far away with the Richmond Symphony as it performs John Williams’ iconic score from “The Return of the Jedi,” live in concert, set to the cinematic classic on the Altria Theater’s big screen. Performances at 2 and 8 p.m. at 6 N. Laurel St. Tickets start at $44. (804) 592-3384 or
Ashland Book Festival
Friday and Saturday
The Ashland Book Festival returns for its second year with two star-studded nights. On Friday, Maggie Haberman, New York Times journalist and CNN political analyst, discusses her book “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Jeannette Walls, pictured here, bestselling author of “The Glass Castle,” will read from her latest, “Hang the Moon,” at 6 p.m. at Ashland Theatre, 205 England St. $35 per night, including a signed book.
