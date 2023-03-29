The Richmond Symphony will debut its new “performance wardrobe system” for its musicians on Saturday.

The symphony’s new performance attire, developed with an international design team, moves away from the standard tuxedo and tails to a black-and-sapphire combination accommodating “physically demanding levels of performance” of professional musicians, according to a symphony news release.

The new wardrobe provides a “new level of functional comfort, ease and elegance,” the symphony said.

Features of the new apparel include the use of antimicrobial, odor-free, wicking, bacteria-repelling fabrics; hidden pockets for reeds and rosins; covered buttons and working buttonholes that don’t catch; and fewer and lighter layers that move freely.

Musicians were involved at all stages of the year-long process, according to the symphony.

The new wardrobe will be on display Saturday as music director Valentina Peleggi will conduct the performance of Richmond Symphony, Chorus and soloists in Gustva Mahler’s monumental “Symphony No. 2.” George Walker’s “Icarus in Orbit” begins the program, which begins at 8 p.m. at Dominion Energy Center.