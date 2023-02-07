Musician Rosanne Cash, daughter of Johnny Cash, is heading to Richmond this week.

Cash’s Friday night concert at the Modlin Center sold out shortly after tickets were announced last year.

But tickets to the free talk with Cash on Thursday at Camp Concert Hall at 7 p.m. are still available. Admission is free, but visitors must register for a ticket at https://tickets.modlin.richmond.edu/events.

Cash will join moderator Jenny Cavenaugh, dean of the School of Arts & Sciences at the University of Richmond, for a discussion on the relationship between creative expression and women’s leadership development.

Cash received the Visionary Leadership Award in 2019 from The International Festival of Arts & Ideas, which honors a leader whose work impacts the world. She has released 15 albums of songs that have earned 15 Grammy Award nominations and four wins. She is an advocate against gun violence and is a longtime board member of PAX and the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

Cash headlined the Richmond Folk Festival in 2012 and drew record crowds of 15,000 to 20,000. She previously performed at the Modlin Center in 2014.