Rosanne Cash headed to Modlin Center for the Arts & more new performers announced

Musician Rosanne Cash, daughter of Johnny Cash, will be heading to Richmond next year for the Modlin Center of the Arts new season. She is one of many performers planned for the 2022-2023 Modlin season which will offer an emphasis on women as well as BIPOC artists.

“Modlin Center for the Arts has long held a commitment to presenting a breadth and depth of artists, performing work that engages audiences in ways that extend beyond the stage,” Paul Brohan, Modlin’s executive director, said in a statement. “Three factors served to guide Modlin Center in building the 2022-2023 season of transformational experiences for our community: inclusive diversity, creating expanded opportunities for engagement, and removing barriers to access.”

A few standouts from the upcoming season include The Steep Canyon Rangers on Sept. 15, soprano Susanna Phillips on Oct. 27, human rights activist and spoken word poet Amal Kassir on Nov. 12, Preservation Hall Jazz Band on Nov. 13, Rosanne Cash on Feb. 12, and Leyla McCalla, formerly of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, on April 12. Check out the full schedule at modlin.richmond.edu.

Cash headlined the Richmond Folk Festival in 2012 and drew record crowds of 15,000 to 20,000. She previously performed at the Modlin Center in 2014. Cash’s performance is expected to sell out soon, according to organizers.

This is the Modlin’s first full in-person season since the pandemic, when the Modlin Center offered digital programming and hybrid performances.

“But there is no substitute for in-person live performances,” Erika Stanley, a spokesperson for the Modlin Center, said.

Last year, Modlin offered a truncated season as well as reduced seating according to protocols.

“We’re so excited to welcome people back and have these transformational experiences together,” Stanley said. “We have so much incredible talent visiting us this year. It is really thrilling.”