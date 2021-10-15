Small music venues can apply for $10,000-$50,000 grants from Live Music Society; deadline to apply is Oct. 20

The pandemic has not been kind to music venues. Many music venues had to shut their doors in March of 2020 and did not reopen again until July of this year, almost a year and a half later.
The government’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program dedicated $16 billion to save entertainment venues. Since applications opened in April, $169,746,372 has been awarded to 280 shuttered venues in Virginia, including theaters, performing arts venues and movie theaters, according to the latest report.
But that’s not the only grant program available to music venues.
Small music venues, with a capacity under 300, can apply for a $10,000 to $50,000 grant from the Live Music Society (LMS) from now until Wednesday via the organization’s website livemusicsociety.org.
The nonprofit philanthropic organization is offering up to $1 million in grants to small music venues across the country through the program. The grants are intended to help preserve the live music experience in intimate settings, where artists of all levels and all genres get their start, connect with audiences and maintain their careers.
“Small, live music venues throughout the U.S. are owned and operated by music-lovers who are tirelessly devoted to their community, their staff, and their artists,” Pete Muller, founder of LMS, said in a statement announcing the grant program. “Without small music clubs, so many of our most promising artists wouldn’t have a place to share their work, hone their craft, and build their audiences.”
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these clubs have been fighting to keep their doors open. Live Music Society is focused on making sure these wonderful spaces stay solvent and independent," he added.
LMS has been awarding grants to small venues since 2020 with two grant rounds, awarding $1.2 million to 36 venues across the country.
Jammin’ Java, an intimate concert venue, bar and café in Vienna, Va., has already been awarded a grant from LMS.
Other small venues under 300 capacity in central Virginia include The Camel, The Tin Pan and the Richmond Music Hall at Capital Ale House, just to name a few.
Live Music Society encourages small venues with 50 to 300 sellable seats prior to COVID-19, established on or prior to July 1, 2017, to apply. All eligibility requirements and the application can be found on the organization’s website .
