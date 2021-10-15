Small music venues can apply for $10,000-$50,000 grants from Live Music Society; deadline to apply is Oct. 20

The pandemic has not been kind to music venues. Many music venues had to shut their doors in March of 2020 and did not reopen again until July of this year, almost a year and a half later.

The government’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program dedicated $16 billion to save entertainment venues. Since applications opened in April, $169,746,372 has been awarded to 280 shuttered venues in Virginia, including theaters, performing arts venues and movie theaters, according to the latest report.

But that’s not the only grant program available to music venues.

Small music venues, with a capacity under 300, can apply for a $10,000 to $50,000 grant from the Live Music Society (LMS) from now until Wednesday via the organization’s website livemusicsociety.org.

The nonprofit philanthropic organization is offering up to $1 million in grants to small music venues across the country through the program. The grants are intended to help preserve the live music experience in intimate settings, where artists of all levels and all genres get their start, connect with audiences and maintain their careers.