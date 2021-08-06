Some Richmond music venues reinstating mask policy, 'vaccine-only' concerts for The Killers and Palm Palm

But the Tin Pan in Henrico County is requiring masks for all patrons. The 220-capacity venue opened in late July and was hoping to drop the self-imposed policy in August, but with the Delta variant causing an increase in COVID-19 cases, they decided to keep it and continue restricting capacity to 50%.

“We’re being very mindful and cautious. We want to make sure everybody is safe,” Lisa Harrison, co-owner of the Tin Pan, said. “It’s more important to keep people safe and not in the hospital.”

While the Tin Pan isn’t currently requiring concert-goers to show proof of vaccination, Harrison said they’re considering it. “It may come to that, but we’re not there yet,” she said.

The Altria Theater is set to reopen for the first time since closing for the pandemic next Saturday for the Southern Soul Music Festival . Masks will be required for the Southern Soul Music Festival, at the request of the performer. The Wilco and Sleater + Kinney show on Aug. 18 will also require masks for all patrons.

“We will go by what [safety protocols] the promoter is requesting or requiring,” Tim Miller, a spokesperson for ASM Richmond, which manages the Altria Theater and Dominion Energy Center, said.