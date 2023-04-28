High wind gusts and rainfall in the Virginia Beach area have put the opening day of Pharrell Williams' Something in the Water festival on hold.

Something in the Water, which was scheduled to kick off Friday in Virginia for the first time since its inaugural year in 2019, is "delayed until further notice," according to the festival's Twitter account.

Festival organizers advised attendees to download the SITW app for real-time updates on when the festival would resume Friday.

Due to rain and high wind gusts, SOMETHING IN THE WATER is delayed until further notice.



We will provide real-time updates in the SITW App to let you know when gates open. We look forward to seeing you this weekend. pic.twitter.com/Rj84tpYmaw — SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@sitw) April 28, 2023

Something in the Water did not confirm how many tickets have been sold, but Virginia Beach is estimating a turnout of 50,000 to see performers like A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, the Jonas Brothers and Mumford & Sons.

