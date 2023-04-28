High wind gusts and rainfall in the Virginia Beach area have put the opening day of Pharrell Williams' Something in the Water festival on hold.
Something in the Water, which was scheduled to kick off Friday in Virginia for the first time since its inaugural year in 2019, is "delayed until further notice," according to the festival's Twitter account.
Festival organizers advised attendees to download the SITW app for real-time updates on when the festival would resume Friday.
Something in the Water did not confirm how many tickets have been sold, but Virginia Beach is estimating a turnout of 50,000 to see performers like A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, the Jonas Brothers and Mumford & Sons.
PHOTOS: Something in the Water 2019
Sza performs during Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The VIP viewing area at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Dancers perform at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Snoop Dogg performs with Pharrell at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Pharrell Williams recognizes Virginia at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Snoop Dogg performs at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Snoop Dogg takes the stage at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Pharrell Williams takes the stage at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Pharrell Williams performs at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Snoop Dogg takes the stage at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans watched performances from the oceanfront during the 2019 Something in the Water festival in Virginia Beach.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Travis Scott performs at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans react to performances at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Restaurant guests outside the music venue crowded the windows to catch the acts at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans react to performances at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Outside of the music venue Timberland set up a Pop Up Park for visitors to Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Outside of the music venue Timberland set up a Pop Up Park for visitors to Something in the Water. Visitors had a chance to win t-shirts by registering on their phones.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The sun sets on the stage at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Travis Scott performs at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hotel guests look over the music venue at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Travis Scott performs at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Travis Scott performs at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans react to performances at Something in the Water in 2019.
JAMES H. WALLACE, TIMES-DISPATCH
A DJ entertains the crowd between acts at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Travis Scott performs at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans react to performances at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Visitors to Something in the Water take a break from the music to enjoy the concessions area.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Medical staff attend a fan at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Sza performs during Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans react to performances at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Concessions at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
J Balvin performs during Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans watch the performances at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Medical staff attend a fan at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hotel guests look over the Something in the Water venue.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Sza performs during Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
J Balvin performs at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans react to performances at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Sza performs during Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Lights from the stage are reflected in the glasses of a visitor toSomething in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
J Balvin performs at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans watch the performances at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Pharrell Williams performed during the three-day Something in the Water festival at Virginia Beach in 2019.
JAMES H. WALLACE, TIMES-DISPATCH
Sza performs during Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
J Balvin performs at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Outside of the music venue visitors to Something in the Water got a chance to experience Water Walker, which requires being placed inside an inflatable bubble.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Outside of the music venue visitors to Something in the Water got a chance to experience Water Walker, which requires being placed inside an inflatable bubble.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH