Something in the Water festival returning to Virginia Beach in April

The Something in the Water music festival is returning to Virginia Beach in the spring, according to an announcement from Pharrell Williams.
“(Something in the Water) is back in the 757 for 2023,” the rapper said in a tweet Wednesday morning.
.@sitw is back in the 757 for 2023 🌊— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 2, 2022
Passes go on sale Saturday, November 5 at 12 PM ET. The VA Locals Only sale for Virginia residents takes place 10 AM - 5 PM ET. Visit https://t.co/KAPM6gvYiT for more details. pic.twitter.com/kptkVBy2BT
Passes for the April 28-30 event will go on sale at noon on Nov. 5. Virginia residents will have special access to tickets with no fees from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at a special in-person sale at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Box Office in Virginia Beach, according to the event’s website.
The announcement came on the second day of Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum, a business conference held in downtown Norfolk.
Something in the Water pulled out of Virginia Beach, with Williams citing the city’s “toxic energy” in 2022. The festival was held over the weekend of Juneteenth this year in Washington, D.C.
