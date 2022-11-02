Something in the Water festival returning to Virginia Beach in April

The Something in the Water music festival is returning to Virginia Beach in the spring, according to an announcement from Pharrell Williams.

“(Something in the Water) is back in the 757 for 2023,” the rapper said in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Passes for the April 28-30 event will go on sale at noon on Nov. 5. Virginia residents will have special access to tickets with no fees from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at a special in-person sale at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Box Office in Virginia Beach, according to the event’s website.

The announcement came on the second day of Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum, a business conference held in downtown Norfolk.