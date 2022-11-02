 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Something in the Water festival returning to Virginia Beach in April

20221102_MET_MIGHTY

Grammy Award-winning musician Pharrell Williams, a Virginia Beach native, spoke Tuesday ahead of his Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk. The three-day event features food, music, art and business networking opportunities. The forum is a follow-up to an event Williams hosted last year, where corporate leaders discussed the potential of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

 Photos by Shaban Athuman/TIMES-Dispatch

The Something in the Water music festival is returning to Virginia Beach in the spring, according to an announcement from Pharrell Williams.

“(Something in the Water) is back in the 757 for 2023,” the rapper said in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Passes for the April 28-30 event will go on sale at noon on Nov. 5. Virginia residents will have special access to tickets with no fees from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at a special in-person sale at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Box Office in Virginia Beach, according to the event’s website.

The announcement came on the second day of Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum, a business conference held in downtown Norfolk.

20190428_SITM

Pharrell Williams took the stage at his Something in the Water Festival in 2019.

Something in the Water pulled out of Virginia Beach, with Williams citing the city’s “toxic energy” in 2022. The festival was held over the weekend of Juneteenth this year in Washington, D.C.

Grammy Award-winning musician Pharrell Williams, a Virginia Beach native, spoke Tuesday ahead of his Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk. The three-day event features food, music, art and business networking opportunities. The forum is a follow-up to an event Williams hosted last year, where corporate leaders discussed the potential of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

