Pharrell Williams released the music line-up for this year's Something in the Water festival returning to Virginia Beach April 28–April 30.

Here is the line-up for the 2023 Something in the Water festival:

100 Gecs

Aminé

Ayra Starr

Babyface Ray

BADBADNOTGOOD

Black Sherif

CHIKA

Clipse

Coi Leray

d4vd

Doechii

Feid

FLO

Flo Milli

gigi

Grace Jones

Jay Pharoah

Jazmine Sullivan

Jessie Murph

Kamasi Washington

KayCyy

KAYTRANADA

Kehlani

Kenny Beats

Kid Cudi

Kitty Ca$h

Latto

Lil Durk

Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Wayne

Lil Yachty

Machine Gun Kelly

Maren Morris

Masego

Mumford & Sons

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

NLE Choppa

Polo G

Remi Wolf

Riovaz

Saucy Santana

Skrillex

Summer Walker

SWV

The Kid LAROI

UMI

Wale

Weston Estate

Wet Leg

Wu-Tang Clan

YEИDRY

yvngxchris

Pharrell’s Phriends

YouTube will be livestreaming the Something in the Water festival all weekend. Something in the Water 2023 will be on Pharrell’s YouTube channel.

Three day passes from $399 are on sale at somethinginthewater.com. VIP passes have already sold out.

The inaugural Something in the Water festival was held in Virginia Beach in 2019, but it pulled out of Virginia in 2022 with Williams citing the city’s “toxic energy.” Last year's festival was held in June in Washington, D.C.

But at Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum, a business conference held in downtown Norfolk, in November, the hip-hop mogul announced that the festival would be returning to his native Virginia Beach.

"This is about the 757. It's always been about the 757," Williams said in November. "Something in the Water is returning to Virginia Beach in 2023...(I'm) grateful to be back home, very very excited to do it. It was (meant)...to bring our region together. Let's continue to do it every year."