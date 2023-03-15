Pharrell Williams released the music line-up for this year's
Something in the Water festival returning to Virginia Beach April 28–April 30.
Here is the line-up for the 2023 Something in the Water festival:
Pharrell Williams performed during the three-day Something in the Water festival at Virginia Beach. (2019)
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
YouTube will be livestreaming the Something in the Water festival all weekend. Something in the Water 2023 will be on Pharrell’s YouTube channel.
Three day passes from $399 are on sale at
somethinginthewater.com. VIP passes have already sold out.
The inaugural Something in the Water festival was held in Virginia Beach in 2019, but it pulled out of Virginia in 2022 with Williams citing the city’s “toxic energy.” Last year's festival was held in June in Washington, D.C.
But at Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum, a business conference held in downtown Norfolk, in November, the hip-hop mogul announced that the festival would be returning to his native Virginia Beach.
"This is about the 757. It's always been about the 757," Williams said in November. "Something in the Water is returning to Virginia Beach in 2023...(I'm) grateful to be back home, very very excited to do it. It was (meant)...to bring our region together. Let's continue to do it every year."
PHOTOS: Something in the Water 2019
Sza performs during Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The VIP viewing area at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Dancers perform at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Snoop Dogg performs with Pharrell at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Pharrell Williams recognizes Virginia at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Snoop Dogg performs at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Snoop Dogg takes the stage at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Pharrell Williams takes the stage at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Pharrell Williams performs at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Snoop Dogg takes the stage at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans watched performances from the oceanfront during the 2019 Something in the Water festival in Virginia Beach.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Travis Scott performs at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans react to performances at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Restaurant guests outside the music venue crowded the windows to catch the acts at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans react to performances at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Outside of the music venue Timberland set up a Pop Up Park for visitors to Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Outside of the music venue Timberland set up a Pop Up Park for visitors to Something in the Water. Visitors had a chance to win t-shirts by registering on their phones.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The sun sets on the stage at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Travis Scott performs at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hotel guests look over the music venue at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Travis Scott performs at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Travis Scott performs at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans react to performances at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
A DJ entertains the crowd between acts at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Travis Scott performs at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans react to performances at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Visitors to Something in the Water take a break from the music to enjoy the concessions area.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Medical staff attend a fan at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Sza performs during Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans react to performances at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Concessions at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
J Balvin performs during Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans watch the performances at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Medical staff attend a fan at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hotel guests look over the Something in the Water venue.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Sza performs during Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
J Balvin performs at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans react to performances at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Sza performs during Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Lights from the stage are reflected in the glasses of a visitor toSomething in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
J Balvin performs at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans watch the performances at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Sza performs during Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
J Balvin performs at Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Outside of the music venue visitors to Something in the Water got a chance to experience Water Walker, which requires being placed inside an inflatable bubble.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Outside of the music venue visitors to Something in the Water got a chance to experience Water Walker, which requires being placed inside an inflatable bubble.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH