More performers have been added to Pharrell Willimas' Something in the Water music festival, headed to Virginia Beach later this month.

A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, M.I.A. and more will be performing alongside Williams during his set.

In addition, Arcade Fire, Jonas Brothers and Third Eye Blind have also been added to the festival lineup.

Something in the Water will be returning to Virginia Beach April 28–30. Previously announced performers include Lil Wayne, Machine Gun Kelly, Mumford & Sons, Wu-Tang Clan, The Kid LAROI and Skrillex. Find the full list of previously announced performers here.

Three-day passes from $399 are on sale at somethinginthewater.com. VIP passes have already sold out.

The inaugural Something in the Water festival was held in Virginia Beach in 2019, but it pulled out of Virginia in 2022 with Williams citing the city’s “toxic energy.” Last year’s festival was held in June in Washington.

In 2021, city officials said that the city experienced record-breaking economic success and the festival had a total economic impact of over $24 million on both Virginia Beach and the surrounding region.

At Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum, a business conference held in downtown Norfolk in November, the hip-hop mogul announced that the festival would be returning to his native Virginia Beach.

“This is about the 757. It’s always been about the 757,” Williams said in November. “Something in the Water is returning to Virginia Beach in 2023... [I’m] grateful to be back home, very very excited to do it. It was [meant]... to bring our region together. Let’s continue to do it every year.”