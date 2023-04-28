After three years without it, Virginia is ready to welcome back Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water festival in Virginia Beach this Friday through Sunday.

Hip-hop and rap stars like A$AP Rocky and Lil Wayne, pop stars Machine Gun Kelly and the Jonas Brothers, and folk and country stars like Mumford & Sons and Maren Morris are just a few of the 55-plus performers taking the stage throughout the weekend.

This year’s event is expected to be larger than in 2019, with two main stages on the beach and the city estimating a turnout of 50,000, although festival organizers have not confirmed how many tickets have been sold.

Weather forecast

Weather-wise, be prepared for rain on Friday.

“Friday evening is going to be wet in Virginia Beach, but the rest of the weekend looks okay,” said Richmond Times-Dispatch chief meteorologist Sean Sublette.

There will very likely be steady rain Friday afternoon into the evening, Sublette said. Afternoons on Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 70s with nights in the upper 50s.

“It looks increasingly likely that any consistent rain on Sunday will wait until early evening,” Sublette said. “One thing is for sure: It will not be hot and muggy.”

In 2019, severe weather canceled Friday’s shows, bringing 40 to 60 mph winds, hail and the threat of tornadoes. A portion of ticket sales were refunded, but the rest of the three-day festival went on without a hitch.

How the festival returned to the beach

The inaugural Something in the Water festival was held in Virginia Beach in 2019 and drew over 35,000, but pulled out of the state in 2022 after the hip-hop mogul’s cousin was shot by a police officer in March 2021 and Williams described the city as having “toxic energy.”

Last year, Something in the Water moved to Washington, D.C., in June, but did not get as much positive press and response as it did when it was held in Virginia.

In 2021, Virginia Beach officials said the city experienced record-breaking economic success and the festival had a total economic impact of over $24 million on both Virginia Beach and the surrounding region.

In August, former City Council members Aaron Rouse and Linwood Branch along with City Manager Patrick Duhaney and Deputy City Manager Taylor Adams met with Williams in New York City to open up lines of communication about how to bring the festival back to the beach.

Then in November at his Mighty Dream Forum, Williams surprised the public by announcing that Something in the Water would be returning to his native Virginia Beach this year.

“This is about the 757. It’s always been about the 757,” Williams said in November. “Something in the Water is returning to Virginia Beach in 2023. ... [I’m] grateful to be back home, very, very excited to do it. It was [meant] ... to bring our region together. Let’s continue to do it every year.”

In December, the city also agreed to settle a federal wrongful death lawsuit brought by Donovon Lynch’s family and estate for $3 million.

Virginia Beach is providing $500,000 upfront from the Tourism Investment Program fund to assist SITW with marketing expenses. The city will also return the “but for” taxes generated within the festival’s footprint to Something in the Water. The city has set aside $2 million to cover the “but for” taxes. The TIP fund consists of mostly taxes generated by visitors.

“We sincerely appreciate Mr. Williams bringing this marquee event back home, and are looking forward to a great festival weekend for our entire community to enjoy,” Tiffany Russell with the city of Virginia Beach said via email.

Williams and his team did not respond for requests to comment for this story.

Economic boon for hotels, restaurants

The return to Virginia is a welcome boon to Virginia Beach hotels, restaurants and businesses.

“As soon as the festival was announced, it made an immediate impact with hotels up and down the resort area to inland hotels,” said John Zirkle, who operates two hotels in the city and is president of the Virginia Beach Hotel Association. “We’re seeing great demand.”

In 2019, hotel occupancy for the region for the weekend of the festival was 86% or higher, according to a joint report from Old Dominion University and the city.

Zirkle said there are enough hotels to meet the demand this year.

“In 2019, it was a game-changer. The unity and the spirit it brought to the city of Virginia Beach. It was just amazing. You had people in their 20s, 40s and 60s. You had people with their children going to the show. It was something I’d never seen before. There was a great sense of togetherness and community,” Zirkle said.

The festival was very pedestrian-friendly, he said, with festivalgoers able to walk from their hotels to the festival. This year’s entrances to the festival will be at 14th Street, 10th Street and 8th Street. There will also be a shuttle service from the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach to the festival entrance.

Virginia Beach restaurants are getting into the festival spirit with Something on the Menu, during which restaurants will offer daily menu and drink specials in tandem with the festival.

D. Nachnani, who owns Coastal Edges, a skate and surf shop on Virginia Beach Boulevard, said the 2019 festival “was the best weekend in business in the history of our store in 33 years.”

“Pharrell could have brought this festival anywhere. He could have brought it to Miami, New York or even Paris. Instead, it’s right here in the state of Virginia,” Nachnani said.

Bringing the festival back to Virginia Beach seems to have put the beach on the national tourism radar.

Last year, Condé Nast Traveler named Virginia Beach as one of the 23 best places to go in the U.S. in 2023, which included a shout-out to the Something in the Water festival.

Something Indie Water highlights Richmond musicians New this year, Something Indie Water, an offshoot of the festival created by a Richmonder, will bring 50 Virginia musicians, bands, DJs and producers to the FFX Theatre, located at 206 16th St. in Virginia Beach for free performances throughout the weekend. Something Indie Water is the brainchild of Will Keck, a Richmond rapper who runs theMSQshop, which includes a recording studio, at 318 W. Broad St. in Richmond’s Arts District. Richmond-area acts at Something Indie Water include Noah O, Big No, Rudy Walker and Taesean. “We’re thrilled that Pharrell Williams continues to bring acclaimed national artists to Virginia,” Keck said. “We want to show our support while giving a platform for Virginia artists to showcase their work — and invite everyone to stop by.” More information at theMSQshop.com/event. *** (starlines)