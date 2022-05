On Wednesday, May 25, the Richmond rock band The Last Real Circus will be performing live from the Richmond Times-Dispatch newsroom. The livestream will begin at 1 p.m.

The Last Real Circus is an American indie rock band with a sound similar to The Lumineers but all their own. They will be performing at Friday Cheers this week for RVA Music Night featuring Spacebomb founder Matthew E. White and singer-songwriter Benet.