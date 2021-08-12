The Broadberry and The Camel to require vaccine or negative COVID-19 test; Blackberry Smoke postpones concert due to testing positive for COVID

With COVID-19 cases on the rise because of the delta variant, concert venues across the nation are having to adapt quickly to a rapidly changing environment.

In Richmond, The Broadberry and The Camel will begin requiring a complete COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours to attend concerts starting Monday .

"There were concerts for a year and a half. We just got back to doing concerts. We don't want them to go away again," Lucas Fritz, co-owner of The Camel and co-owner of the Broadberry Entertainment Group, which books shows at The Broadberry, said. "Keeping the artists, staff and concert-goers safe is our number one priority."

Earlier this week, Wilco and Sleater-Kinney decided to move their tour outdoors, moving their upcoming Richmond performance next Wednesday from the Altria Theater to Brown’s Island out of concern for the coronavirus. For that concert, all concertgoers must be fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours before entry.

“This decision was made with an abundance of caution to protect our fans, our crews and the bands. We are committed to continuing this tour safely,” the bands said in a statement.