The Broadberry and The Camel to require vaccine or negative COVID-19 test; Blackberry Smoke postpones concert due to testing positive for COVID

With COVID-19 cases on the rise because of the delta variant, concert venues across the nation are having to adapt quickly to a rapidly changing environment.
In Richmond, The Broadberry and The Camel will begin requiring a complete COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours to attend concerts starting Monday .
"There were concerts for a year and a half. We just got back to doing concerts. We don't want them to go away again," Lucas Fritz, co-owner of The Camel and co-owner of the Broadberry Entertainment Group, which books shows at The Broadberry, said. "Keeping the artists, staff and concert-goers safe is our number one priority."
Earlier this week, Wilco and Sleater-Kinney decided to move their tour outdoors, moving their upcoming Richmond performance next Wednesday from the Altria Theater to Brown’s Island out of concern for the coronavirus. For that concert, all concertgoers must be fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours before entry.
“This decision was made with an abundance of caution to protect our fans, our crews and the bands. We are committed to continuing this tour safely,” the bands said in a statement.
Also this week, Blackberry Smoke postponed their concert originally scheduled for this Saturday at Dominion Raceway in Spotsylvania due to guitarist Paul Jackson testing positive for COVID-19. The Blackberry Smoke concert has been moved to the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth on Oct. 15.
Nationwide, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which was set to be held in October, canceled its 2021 event, citing the rise of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana. Music festivals like Lollapalooza in Chicago, Ill. and Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisc. required or will require proof of vaccination.
Artists like Stevie Nicks and Michael Bublé canceled tour dates this summer. While Counting Crows and Lynyrd Skynyrd have postponed or cancelled shows due to members of the touring party or the band contracting COVID.
As things change, both The Broadberry and The Camel said they will update their policies to reflect the latest guidance. For more information, visit thebroadberry.com/covidsafety-ticketing or email info@thebroadberry.com.
(804) 649-6151
Twitter: @collcurran