The Head and The Heart on moving back to Richmond, new album and concert on Saturday

Indie folk rock band The Head and the Heart are often described as a Seattle band, since that’s where the band formed and where they got their start.

But with front man Jon Russell and drummer Tyler Williams’ strong ties to Richmond, they could be described as a Richmond band. Especially now that the two key players moved back to Richmond this year.

“My identity was always in Richmond,” Russell said, calling from a pit stop on their “Every Shade of Blue” tour in Salt Lake City. “I lived in Seattle and I lived in San Francisco. But none of them come close to Richmond.”

Russell and Williams went to high school together in Fredericksburg before moving to Richmond and playing in bands at Alley Katz and Nancy Raygun. After bouncing around Richmond and working odd jobs as a dishwasher, Russell headed to Seattle and started writing songs for the band that would become The Head and The Heart.

“Richmond has a grit and a culture to it. That’s what keeps pulling me back,” Williams said. He followed Russell to Seattle to start the band, but then moved back to Richmond several years later. At the start of the pandemic, Williams moved to Nashville with his wife and young daughter. "We wanted to explore and to try out new things." But in February, he moved back with his family to Richmond's Fan District.

Russell even tried to write a song about leaving Richmond on the band’s new album, called “Virginia (Wind In The Night),” when he moved to San Francisco to live with his girlfriend-now-wife.

“It was me trying to convince myself that I was ready to move on from Richmond, even though every cell in my body knew I wasn’t ready to move on from Richmond,” Russell said. “It was like an identity crisis for a place that I love.”

The video for “Virginia (Wind in The Night)” was shot in Richmond, in Church Hill, where Russell has an apartment, and Poe’s Pub, one of his favorite places to catch live music in Richmond and out along Route 5.

Russell and Williams, along with the full band of The Head and the Heart -- which includes violinist/guitarist/vocalist Charity Rose Thielen, pianist Kenny Hensley, bassist Chris Zasche, and multi-instrumentalist Matt Gervais – have been on tour since the spring for “Every Shade of Blue,” their fifth album.

Now, this Saturday, they’re headed back to Richmond to play an eagerly anticipated hometown show at the Altria Theater.

And while they said the “Every Shade of Blue” tour has been going especially well, they both groaned a little when talking about playing Richmond.

“It’s a ball of emotions for me. It’s one of the most important places for me, but also where I could be the most hurt by,” Russell said candidly. “There’s no hiding in Richmond. All your friends and family are there and they’re completely honest with you. Like, ‘You guys were good, but last time you were really good.’”

The “Every Shade of Blue” tour marks a turning point for the band. During the pandemic, the band took time to step back, engage in group therapy and work through long-standing issues facing the 12-year-old band.

In 2015, then-lead singer Josiah Johnson was struggling with drug addiction and entered rehab. He never rejoined the band and Russell took over as the main singer-songwriter.

“We’ve now been a band longer without him than with him,” Williams said. “A lot of the stuff we were dealing with was based around the trauma of him leaving.”

“For a while there, it was almost a bit of a mirage that we were holding our s*** together,” Russell said.

Group therapy helped the band communicate, for the first time, about difficult subjects. “There was a lot of stuff we didn’t feel comfortable saying to each other or didn’t know how to comment on in that moment. [Therapy helped] unpack that and figure out new ground to start from,” Williams said.

“Having honest conversations…you can really feel that when you come back together [as a band]. To have that inherent trust and respect, it changes everything,” Russell said.

Performing now is “like night and day,” Russell said, from the band’s previous tour for 2019’s “Living Mirage.”

For the band, the pandemic “was like a break that nobody was going to ask for,” Russell said. “No one wants to say, ‘We have the best job in the world, but we need to talk a break.’”

Now, Russell said, “It changes your artistic output when you feel trusted and respected. You’re much more likely to really put yourself out there with 100% of your creativity.”

Creating the “Every Shade of Blue” album under quarantine was a completely new process as well. Each band member created their own home studio in different cities and sent tracks back and forth. The group worked with Grammy-award winning pop producer Jesse Shatkin, known for his work with Sia, Pink, and The Shins.

“I think all of our records are products of what we’re going through at the time. We’re not an autobiographical band, but we’re definitely influenced by the things going on in our lives,” Williams said.

“Playing ‘Virginia’ every night is kind of wild. We’re getting the same kind of reaction we get for ‘Down in the Valley,’ a staple of our sets for so long. That’s when you know – when fans embrace it and make it part of their lives. That’s the most rewarding part,” Williams said.

But first the band is looking forward to playing their home town and taking their band members to some of their favorite Richmond spots like Dinamo and Edo’s Squid.

“The city’s in an interesting transition time [music-wise],” Williams said. But his face lit up when he talked about seeing photographs from the Avail show on Brown’s Island over the summer. “That’s the Richmond I know. That level of punk energy. That’s always exciting to see.”