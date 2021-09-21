The Killers cancel Saturday concert at Virginia Credit Union Live!

The Killers have canceled their upcoming Richmond concert that was scheduled to take place Saturday at Virginia Credit Union Live!

Organizers at VACU Live! confirmed the cancellation, though the band did not immediately issue an official reason for canceling the concert.

The band was requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for the concert before it was canceled.

Refunds will be issued to those who purchased tickets.

Concerts for The Killers in Raleigh, N.C., on Monday; in Charlotte, N.C., on Tuesday; in Augusta, Ga., on Sept. 30; and in St. Augustine, Fla., on Oct. 1 also have been cancelled.

The Killers still had shows scheduled in Philadelphia on Wednesday and at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del., on Friday, according to the band's website.

The band recently released a new album, "Pressure Machine."

— Colleen Curran