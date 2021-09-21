The Killers cancel Saturday concert, which had COVID requirements, at Virginia Credit Union Live!

The Killers have cancelled their upcoming Richmond concert which was scheduled to take place this Saturday at Virginia Credit Union Live!.

Organizers at VACU Live! have confirmed the cancellation, although the band has not issued any official reason for cancelling the concert.

The band was originally requiring proof of COVID vaccine or a negative test for the concert before it was cancelled.

Refunds will be issued to those who purchased tickets.

Concerts for The Killers in Raleigh, N.C., on Sept. 27; in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 28, in Augusta, Ga., on Sept. 30 and in St. Augustine, Fla., on Oct. 1 have also been cancelled.

The band recently released a new album "Pressure Machine." The Killers still have shows scheduled in Philadelphia, Pa., on Sept. 22 and at Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del., on Sept. 24, according to the band's website.