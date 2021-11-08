'The only thing that kept us in business': Richmond-area venues receive up to $22 million from grant program

The Broadberry employs about 50 people, while The Camel employs about 15.

The majority of the grants for The Broadberry and The Camel will go toward operating costs: payroll, rent and utilities, Fritz said. “We had a fair amount of back rent that we were able to pay back.”

The Broadberry also used the grant money to service all the equipment after being closed for a year and a half, like the refrigeration and the HVAC.

Then the delta variant hit music venues hard this summer.

“We’ve had anywhere from 25% to 30% of our shows cancel or reschedule to 2022,” Fritz said. “We’re also seeing very, very low attendance rates for people who purchase tickets. Across the country, music venues are seeing anywhere from a 20% to 40% no-show rate. For our sold-out shows, 30% of the ticket buyers aren’t showing up.”

“We would not have been able to reopen and stay operating without this assistance,” Fritz said. “It was of the utmost importance.”

Movie theaters have also been devastated by the pandemic.