Virginia folklife performer Josh Bearman gives a concert in the RTD newsroom

The Richmond Times-Dispatch got into the Folk Fest spirit on Wednesday with a live performance from Virginia folklife performer Josh Bearman. The livestream of the concert has ended. A video of the performance will appear above soon.
Videos from previous live performances
It feels like too long ago that we had Kenneka Cook at the RTD for the Live from the Fourth Floor concert. The way she mixes it all as a one-woman show is awesome! Check out her song "Drinking Spirits". We shared a shorter version in 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio. #rva #richmond #virginia #visitvirginia #visitrichmond #kennekacook #localstories
The Last Real Circus performs Ghost during Live From the Fourth Floor Concert at RTD - 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center
Loretta Lynn, the "Coal Miner's Daughter" whose frank songs about Appalachian womanhood made her a pillar of country music, has died at age 90.
A centuries-old flute once owned by President James Madison was lent to Lizzo by the Library of Congress for her concert in Washington, D.C.
Coolio died Wednesday at the home of friend in Los Angeles. Here's what is known so far about his death, plus a look back at his life, in photos.
Rapper DaBaby is headed to Richmond’s Altria Theater on Nov. 9.
Indie folk rock band The Head and the Heart are often described as a Seattle band, since that’s where the band formed and where they got their start.
Wes Freed, a Richmond artist who created album covers for Drive-By Truckers and other rock bands, died on Sunday at the age of 58. Freed was d…
Brown’s Island on Friday wasn’t filled to the brim for Father John Misty. Behind the moderately thick sea of people surrounding the stage, mos…
Here's a look at the top 50 country artists, according to weekly performance figures from Billboard's Hot Country Songs and Top Country Albums through 2019.
