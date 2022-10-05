 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Virginia folklife performer Josh Bearman gives a concert in the RTD newsroom

  • 0

The Richmond Times-Dispatch got in the Folk Fest spirit Wednesday with a performance from Virginia folklife performer Josh Bearman. 

The Richmond Times-Dispatch got into the Folk Fest spirit on Wednesday with a live performance from Virginia folklife performer Josh Bearman. The livestream of the concert has ended. A video of the performance will appear above soon.

Videos from previous live performances

It feels like too long ago that we had Kenneka Cook at the RTD for the Live from the Fourth Floor concert. The way she mixes it all as a one-woman show is awesome! Check out her song "Drinking Spirits". We shared a shorter version in 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio. #rva #richmond #virginia #visitvirginia #visitrichmond #kennekacook #localstories

The Last Real Circus performs Ghost during Live From the Fourth Floor Concert at RTD - 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center
0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ryan Coogler almost quit directing after Chadwick Boseman's death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News