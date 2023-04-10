A concert featuring multi-instrumentalist Matt Venuti will be held Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m. at the Elder Pepe Club and Spa, 2610 Buford Road, to benefit the Healing Pan Project.

The Virginia Handpan Community has created the Healing Pan Project, which is focused on sound healing, a therapeutic activity in which participants engage in creating or listening to sounds to improve physical and mental health. Trained volunteers will play the handpan — a UFO-looking instrument inspired by the steel drum and known for its soothing, meditative sound — in places such as nursing homes, hospitals, churches and schools.